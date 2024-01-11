Ryan Williams, 5-star super recruit, decommits from Alabama football as Nick Saban retires

Five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams has decommitted from Alabama football, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.

The news broke shortly after it reports emerged Wednesday that longtime coach Nick Saban is retiring.

BREAKING: Five-Star Plus+ WR Ryan Williams tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama



The Top 10 Recruit in the ‘24 Class will Commit & Sign in February



The Departure of Coach Saban & Wiggins played a major factor in his decision, Williams saidhttps://t.co/xI19QG2kaY pic.twitter.com/KQdMZBfCEd — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 10, 2024

Williams originally committed to the Crimson Tide in October 2022. He recently reclassified to join the 2024 class and he is tabbed as No. 2 recruit in Alabama and the No. 4 wide receiver in the 2024 class per 247Sports Composite.

Williams is expected to sign his National Letter of Intent in February. He is expected to take visits to Auburn, Texas and Georgia.

