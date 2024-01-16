4-star offensive line prospect decommits from Alabama football

Four-star class of 2025 offensive lineman Mason Short has decommitted from Alabama football, per On3.

"First off I would like to thank God for the blessings in my life and the opportunities I've been given. I would also like to thank coach (Nick) Saban and the coaching staff at Alabama for an amazing two years. With that being said, I am reopening recruitment," Short said in a statement to On3.

Short had been committed to the Crimson Tide since April. The 6-foot-5 1/2, 305-pound Evans, Georgia, native is tabbed as the No. 8 interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class and the No. 22 prospect in Georgia, per 247Sports Composite.

Short holds a total of 14 offers, and recently took a visit to Georgia. He becomes the third player to decommit from Alabama since coach Nick Saban's retirement last Wednesday, following five-star Ryan Williams decommitting Wednesday and five-star Jaime Ffrench decommitting on Sunday.

