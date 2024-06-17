Dodgers expect All-Star Mookie Betts to miss 6-8 weeks due to fractured hand

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Mookie Betts is expected to miss 6-8 weeks due to a fractured left hand suffered in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kansas City Royals.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters postgame that Betts isn't expected to need surgery, but he'll be sidelined "for some time." On Monday, Roberts clarified Betts' timeline.

Mookie Betts will be fitted for a splint and will be inactive for the next week or two.



Dodgers’ Dave Roberts said Betts likely could be out 6-8 weeks. pic.twitter.com/rTtdHMZN23 — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) June 17, 2024

"The plan is he's just gonna get fitted for a splint," Roberts told reporters. "There's gonna be a couple weeks of inactivity with that hand is my assumption. Just kind of get the healing process back and do everything he can to keep his body in shape.

"It's gonna be 6-8 weeks, something like that."

The injury took place with Los Angeles leading 3-0 in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one man on and a 1-2 count, Royals reliever Dan Altavilla threw a 98 mph fastball inside that hit Betts on his left hand. Betts immediately fell to the ground and held his hand in pain before leaving the game.

Mookie Betts exited the game after being hit in the hand with a 98mph fastball pic.twitter.com/lmRB3571Tt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 16, 2024

Miguel Rojas took first base for Betts and replaced him on defense at shortstop. Altavilla induced a lineout from Shohei Ohtani to end the inning, but the Dodgers went on to the 3-0 victory.

Of bigger concern than the outcome in Los Angeles was Betts' health. A former MVP with the Boston Red Sox, Betts is a seven-time All-Star. He has been an All-Star in each of his three previous seasons with the Dodgers, and he entered Sunday on track for another All-Star bid, slashing .307/.407/.493 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI and nine stolen bases through 71 games.

The Dodgers also started Sunday with significant injury news, placing rookie starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the injured list. Roberts revealed postgame Sunday that Yamamoto has a strained rotator cuff and will be sidelined for "some time."