Jaime Ffrench, 5-star wide receiver, decommits from Alabama

Anna Snyder, Tuscaloosa News
Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench decommitted from Alabama on Sunday, per On3.

Ffrench, the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class per 247Sports Composite, becomes the second five-star commit the Crimson Tide have lost since coach Nick Saban retired last Wednesday. Fellow five-star Ryan Williams decommitted from Alabama on Wednesday shortly after Saban's retirement was announced.

Florida State is in hot pursuit of the Jacksonville, Florida native, who holds 32 total offers, with other offers from Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

