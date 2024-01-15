Jaime Ffrench, 5-star wide receiver, decommits from Alabama

Five-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench decommitted from Alabama on Sunday, per On3.

Ffrench, the No. 3 wide receiver in the 2025 class per 247Sports Composite, becomes the second five-star commit the Crimson Tide have lost since coach Nick Saban retired last Wednesday. Fellow five-star Ryan Williams decommitted from Alabama on Wednesday shortly after Saban's retirement was announced.

BREAKING: Five-Star WR Jaime Ffrench tells me he has Decommitted from Alabama



The No. 3 WR in the ‘25 Class had been Committed to the Crimson Tide since July



He is the 2nd Five-Star WR to Decommit from Alabama since Nick Saban’s retirementhttps://t.co/p6xG0wQqzC pic.twitter.com/3Olr6TmPBW — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 15, 2024

Florida State is in hot pursuit of the Jacksonville, Florida native, who holds 32 total offers, with other offers from Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan.

MORE: Relive Nick Saban's epic Alabama football coaching career with our special book!

KALEN DEBOER: Kalen DeBoer's first Alabama football coaching staff expected moves, per ESPN

Anna Snyder covers high school sports and University of Alabama recruiting for The Tuscaloosa News. Reach her at asnyder@gannett.com. Follow her on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, @annaesnyder2

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Jaime Ffrench: Alabama football loses second five-star commitment