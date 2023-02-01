4-star ex-Florida QB commit Jaden Rashada says he's heading to Arizona State

Jaden Rashada is going to Arizona State.

The former Florida commit announced Wednesday on National Signing Day that he would be signing with Arizona State. The four-star quarterback originally signed with Florida in the December early signing period but was released from his letter of intent with the Gators before enrolling at the school after a name, image and likeness deal with a Florida booster group reportedly fell through.

“Just want to keep this short and let it be known I’ll be attending Arizona State University, my childhood dream school, my father’s alma mater, a place where I’m happy and a school where the head coach has always had my back,” Rashada wrote. “Glad to truly be home.”

Rashada is the No. 10 pro-style quarterback in the class of 2023 and the No. 163 prospect in the country according to Rivals. The California native asked for his scholarship release from Florida in January after he didn’t enroll for the spring semester. According to multiple reports, Rashada had agreed to an endorsement deal that had a max value of eight figures in November but a dispute about the viability of the funding led to his departure from the Gators.

Rashada was committed to Miami before he signed with Florida and would have been a key piece of both the Gators and Hurricanes’ recruiting classes. Florida signed former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz via the transfer portal after Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft and backup QB Jalen Kitna was dismissed from the team because of child pornography charges. Miami has QB Tyler Van Dyke still on the roster, but backup QB Jake Garcia transferred to Missouri.

Instead, Rashada's future signing is a coup for Kenny Dillingham as the former Oregon offensive coordinator enters his first season as ASU’s head coach. Rashada is the only four-star recruit in the ASU class so far as Dillingham has gotten commitments from 21 players.

At the moment, it looks like Rashada could spend the 2023 season as the No. 3 QB on the roster behind Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne and Trenton Bourget. Pyne started much of the season for the Irish after Tyler Buchner’s injury and Bourget took over as ASU’s starter during the second half of the 2022 season after Herm Edwards’ firing. Bourget completed over 70% of his passes for 1,490 yards and 11 TDs and five interceptions.

Dillingham, 32, is set to be the youngest coach in the Pac-12 in 2023 and is an Arizona State alum. He worked as an offensive analyst for the school in 2014 and 2015 before going to Memphis and working his way up the coaching ladder. He spent just one season with the Ducks as Oregon scored 39 points per game in 2022.