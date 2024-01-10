2025 4-star DE Zahir Mathis commits to Ohio State football

Ohio State added its first defensive lineman to the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Zahir Mathis, a four-star defensive end out of Philadelphia, committed to the Buckeyes over Texas, Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Mathis, standing at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, is ranked as the No. 37 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. Mathis is the fifth-ranked edge rusher in the country and the No. 1 prospect out of Pennsylvania.

With his Jan. 10 commitment, Mathis is Ohio State's earliest defensive line commit since five-star Pickerington native Jack Sawyer committed on Feb. 9, 2019 to start the Buckeyes' 2021 class.

Mathis is Ohio State's sixth commit of the 2025 class, joining four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, three-star linebacker Eli Lee and five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez.

Mathis was offered by Larry Johnson and Ohio State in May before working one-on-one with Johnson at an OSU recruiting camp in June.

In the 2024 class, Ohio State held a commitment from five-star Chicago defensive lineman Justin Scott, who eventually flipped to Miami shortly before signing with the Hurricanes.

With Scott out of the class, Ohio State landed five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston — despite a late push from Alabama — and three-star Eric Mensah, who flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech.

Despite losing Scott, Ohio State has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings, signing five five-star players: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver Mylan Graham, cornerback Aaron Scott, quarterback Air Noland and Houston.

Ohio State has not landed a true defensive end since finishing its 2023 class by signing Joshua Mickens.

Ohio State remains in the running for 2025 defensive linemen such as four-star Justin Hill, a Cincinnati native who put the Buckeyes in his recent top-10, and three-star Brandon Caesar out of Cleveland.

