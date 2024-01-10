Advertisement
2025 4-star DE Zahir Mathis commits to Ohio State football

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read

Ohio State added its first defensive lineman to the 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday.

Zahir Mathis, a four-star defensive end out of Philadelphia, committed to the Buckeyes over Texas, Florida State, Tennessee and South Carolina.

Mathis, standing at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, is ranked as the No. 37 player in the 2025 class per 247Sports' composite rankings. Mathis is the fifth-ranked edge rusher in the country and the No. 1 prospect out of Pennsylvania.

With his Jan. 10 commitment, Mathis is Ohio State's earliest defensive line commit since five-star Pickerington native Jack Sawyer committed on Feb. 9, 2019 to start the Buckeyes' 2021 class.

Mathis is Ohio State's sixth commit of the 2025 class, joining four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair, four-star cornerback Blake Woodby, four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, three-star linebacker Eli Lee and five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez.

Mathis was offered by Larry Johnson and Ohio State in May before working one-on-one with Johnson at an OSU recruiting camp in June.

In the 2024 class, Ohio State held a commitment from five-star Chicago defensive lineman Justin Scott, who eventually flipped to Miami shortly before signing with the Hurricanes.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson motions from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson motions from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

With Scott out of the class, Ohio State landed five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston — despite a late push from Alabama — and three-star Eric Mensah, who flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech.

Despite losing Scott, Ohio State has the No. 5 recruiting class in the country per 247Sports' composite rankings, signing five five-star players: wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, wide receiver Mylan Graham, cornerback Aaron Scott, quarterback Air Noland and Houston.

Ohio State has not landed a true defensive end since finishing its 2023 class by signing Joshua Mickens.

Ohio State remains in the running for 2025 defensive linemen such as four-star Justin Hill, a Cincinnati native who put the Buckeyes in his recent top-10, and three-star Brandon Caesar out of Cleveland.

