5-star DL Justin Scott leaves Ohio State's 2024 class for Miami. What does it mean for OSU?

In July, St. Ignatius College Prep football coach Matt Miller gave a clear picture as to what Justin Scott would be at the college level.

“He’s a unicorn as far as his athleticism goes,” Miller told The Dispatch. “And he’s still learning football. And he’s still not as strong as he can be.”

And on Wednesday, Scott announced that his growth process would not be in Columbus, but instead in Miami, flipping his commitment from the Buckeyes to the Hurricanes as the No. 12 player in the country and the No. 3 defensive lineman in the class.

Scott was one of two major wins for Ohio State on the defensive line in 2024, along with five-star Eddrick Houston, who is the No. 24 player and No. 5 defensive lineman in the class.

Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) defensive lineman Eddrick Houston takes in Ohio State's pregame ahead of the Buckeyes' kickoff against Maryland at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 7, 2023.

But Scott was first. He was the highest-rated defensive line commit since both Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tuimoloau picked Ohio State in 2021.

And while Larry Johnson and Ohio State brought in eight defensive linemen in the 2022 and 2023 classes — three of which, Omari Abor, Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Jason Moore, were top-10 players at their respective positions — the highest-rated lineman was the No. 60 player in the country.

According to Miller, Scott nearly committed to the Buckeyes after the winter observation period when head coach Ryan Day and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles came to visit St. Ignatius in Chicago. But Day encouraged Scott to take an official visit before committing.

Many predicted Scott to commit to either Notre Dame or Miami initially.

“It was a lot in a short time,” Miller said of Scott's recruitment, who had official visits with Michigan, Georgia and Miami before Ohio State.

What's next for Ohio State defensive line recruiting in 2024?

Recruit Amaris Williams visits Ohio Stadium the day of the Ohio State, Michigan State football game on Nov. 11, 2023.

In 2024, Houston remains along with Eric Mensah, who flipped his commitment from Virginia Tech in September.

But spots remain, as Ohio State has not had a class of less than three defensive lineman since Johnson's arrival on staff in 2014.

During the 2024 season, Ohio State has hosted three official visits for 2024 defensive linemen: four-star Amaris Williams, who is committed to Florida, four-star Carlon Jones and four-star Ernest Willor Jr.

Mensah visited for Ohio State's second home game of the 2024 season before committing Sept. 15.

Overall, Ohio State still has commitments from four five-star players: wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, Houston and quarterback Air Noland.

