Ohio State football officially lands 2024 5-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith

It's official. Jeremiah Smith is in Ohio State's 2024 recruiting class.

The Buckeyes secured the letter of intent from the No. 1 player in the country late Wednesday night after reportedly waiting to send it in after participating in a signing day ceremony at Chaminade-Madonna Preparatory School.

Jeremiah Smith – Fresh off a Senior campaign that saw him rewrite record books in South Florida and culminated with a State Championship, JJ and his elite skillset land in Columbus looking to add to the legacy of elite Buckeye Wide receivers of the past. Welcome to THE… pic.twitter.com/F9I6Dx3wy1 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2023

With Smith in the class, Ohio State has the No. 4 recruiting class in the country, per 247Sports composite team rankings.

Smith is become the third-highest rated signee in Ohio State history behind quarterbacks Quinn Ewers and Terrelle Pryor.

Ohio State has already signed four five-star players in wide receiver Mylan Graham, defensive lineman Eddrick Houston, cornerback Aaron Scott and quarterback Air Noland.

Ohio State 2024 commitment Jeremiah Smith attends OSU's football game against Youngstown State.

Ohio State landed two five star receivers for the first time since landing Julian Fleming and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in 2020.

In 11 games for Chaminade-Madonna, Smith had 68 catches for 1,083 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns per MaxPreps.

