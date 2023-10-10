'There's no more need to wait': What Ohio State is getting in 2025 WR commit Jayvan Boggs

Jayvan Boggs knows what great wide receivers look like. They have great hands, are shifty at the line of scrimmage and are efficient in their route running.

At Ohio State, Boggs sees those great wide receivers under Brian Hartline, who he calls the "best receivers coach in college football." So after an Ohio State offer came this summer during a recruiting camp in Columbus, there was not any doubt of where Boggs wanted to end up.

"I feel like there’s no more need to wait," Boggs told The Dispatch after his commitment Monday, joining quarterback commit Tavien St. Clair in Ohio State's 2025 recruiting class.

But Boggs knows he's still relatively unknown.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Boggs is the No. 50 wide receiver in the 2025 class and No. 368 player nationally. He is ranked behind wide receivers like five-star Alabama commitment Jaime Ffrench, five-star Oregon commitment Dallas Wilson and four-star Colorado commitment Winston Watkins Jr. in the state of Florida — each of which has an Ohio State offer.

However, rankings don't matter to Boggs.

"I know what type of baller I am," Boggs said. "That’s why every time I go against a five-star corner or whatever you want to call it, I expose them. They are a five-star and I’m slept on, so I just expose them every chance I get."

Jayvan Boggs brings potential to Ohio State's 2025 class

Cocoa High School football coach Ryan Schneider saw that potential from Boggs’ freshman year.

“I remember the first camp, probably during the summer, just seeing glimpses of a young kid who has great body control and athletic ability that you don’t see from someone that young,” Schneider said.

With that potential in mind, Schneider said he held Boggs to a high standard and made sure he became “bigger and stronger.”

Midway through his junior season at Cocoa, Boggs, standing at 6-foot, 188 pounds, is showing that potential off, recording 48 catches for 779 yards and 14 touchdowns through six games, per MaxPreps.

Hartline saw the same potential Schneider saw in Boggs, the Cocoa head coach said: a receiver that has “good body control, runs crisp routes and understands how to get open.”

In that mode 💯! pic.twitter.com/ciVw1SaCs4 — Jayvan Boggs (@Jayvan_Boggs) September 14, 2023

Once the offer came, Hartline's pitch was plain. He wanted Boggs in Ohio State's 2025 class.

"He made it very clear that I was a top priority for them at receivers (and) he would love me being his first commit in 2025 in the receiver room," Boggs said. "He told me I remind him very much of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and that speaks to me a lot because Jaxon Smith-Njigba, he’s a first-round receiver. He was the best receiver in college football at the time."

Why Jayvan Boggs picked Ohio State

Boggs has a first-hand example of what that transition from Cocoa to Ohio State looks like.

Safety Cedrick Hawkins joined Ohio State's 2023 class, giving Boggs a picture of what it would be like to make the transition from his high school to Columbus.

"The message he gives me is the brotherhood there, it’s family," Boggs said. "It’s what it seems up there, basically recruiting wise. And when you get up there, it’s just a big brotherhood."

Schneider said Hawkins' selling point to Boggs centered around how Ohio State embraces competition, knowing that "you are only going to get better every day because of the competition you are going against."

For Boggs, competition is what makes Ohio State's wide receiver room so special.

"The receiver room is deep, so you are going to have to earn your spot anywhere you go," Boggs said. "But at Ohio State, if you earn your spot there and you do what you do, great things can happen."

Boggs said he sees that potential in what Ohio State is building, already connecting with St. Clair and talking about how they are "ready to get to work" on building the Buckeyes' 2025 class.

For Boggs, 2025 defensive end and Cocoa teammate Javion Hilson is his first target.

But Boggs also sees potential in what he could do in an Ohio State uniform, even if he may be a new name to many Buckeye fans.

"They are getting a dog receiver, a great receiver, an explosive receiver that not too many people know about," Boggs said.

