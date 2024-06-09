French Open men's final: Live updates as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Alexander Zverev for the title

It will be Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev in the 2024 French Open men's singles final on Sunday.

Alcaraz advanced after a five-set thriller in the first semifinal over Jannik Sinner, 2-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Despite the loss, Sinner will ascent to the No. 1 spot in the ATP rankings after the French Open. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Spanish star will get a crack at the third leg of the career Grand Slam on Sunday, after having won Wimbledon in 2023 and the US Open in 2022.

Zverev finished off Casper Ruud in four sets, 6-2, 2-6, 4-6, 6-2 to move on to his first final at Roland-Garros. The 27-year-old German has reached at least the semifinal round every year since 2021.

This will be Zverev's second appearance in a Grand Slam final after falling to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 U.S. Open final.

In an event that has been dominated by Rafael Nadal over the past two decades, this will be just the second time since Nadal's first French Open win in 2005 that a member of the "Big 3" (Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer) won't win the tournament. Stan Wawrinka won the French Open men's singles title back in 2015.

Date: Sunday, June 9

Time: Not before 8:30 a.m. ET

Location: Roland Garros, Paris, FR

Court: Court Philippe-Chatrier

Round: Final

TV channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, DirecTV, VPN