Could upcoming NFL draft decisions tilt in Ohio State football's favor?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Jack Sawyer was asked Tuesday about his excitement for Ohio State’s opener against Akron next season.

“Super excited,” he said.

Did that mean the defensive end planned on playing against the Zips, remaining with the Buckeyes as a senior?

“We’ll see,” he said. “More than likely, yeah. Probably.”

Though Sawyer stopped short of fully revealing his intentions for next year, it was the latest indication that upcoming NFL draft decisions seem to be trending in a positive direction for the Buckeyes.

No underclassman has yet to opt out of this week’s Cotton Bowl in favor of beginning preparations for the draft, and outside of Marvin Harrison Jr., the superstar receiver who was not participating when the team started practicing on Tuesday, there might not be any who skip the game against Missouri.

The Buckeyes could see their defense, which was one of the stingiest in the Football Bowl Subdivision this season, surrendering the second-fewest points among any group, benefit in particular.

Six starters are third-year players with decisions to make ahead of the declaration deadline on Jan. 15, a group including Sawyer and other defensive linemen Mike Hall Jr., J.T. Tuimoloau and Tyleik Williams, as well as cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Jordan Hancock.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles offered a bullish outlook for a healthy number of returners on his side of the ball.

“Those guys enjoy playing and they see a chance to improve,” Knowles said. “They have a great understanding of the draft and how improvement helps them ultimately in the end. I’m optimistic. I think they look at our defense being successful, and it gives them a chance to refine their game.”

If Knowles’ optimism is founded, the Buckeyes could have an especially veteran-laden unit in 2024.

The wealth of experience would make them the top defense in the nation in Burke’s view.

“A lot of seniors,” Burke said. “A lot of guys who have played a lot of ball. Honestly, it will look scary.”

That possibility adds to the appeal for a return.

“It’s a big incentive,” Burke said.

Added Sawyer, “We have another big jump to take if we all decide to come back.”

Burke, who was the other junior made available to reporters on Tuesday, did not tip his hand by divulging whether he was leaning toward remaining at Ohio State or declaring for the draft, but he mentioned he had pretty much made up his mind.

He said he will make his plans public on Jan. 10, allowing him to talk more with his family following the bowl game to finalize his decision.

Sawyer also wanted to defer to the weeks after the game before making any type of announcement.

“I’m just excited about playing in this game,” he said, “and playing in this game with the guys that we came with and competing one last time.”

If the Buckeyes are bolstered on defense for next season, it could put them in a better position to return to the top of the Big Ten and reach the College Football Playoff, which also expands to 12 teams.

A chance to reach some of their biggest goals, including winning a conference and national championship, remains alluring.

The Buckeyes last won their league in 2020 and the CFP in 2014.

“Everyone’s situation is different,” Burke said. “Everyone has a different thinking process. My class, we don’t have nothing, so it’s a big motivator for some of us if we do come back.”

