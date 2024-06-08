Liberty hand Sun first loss of WNBA season, powered by Sabrina Ionescu's 24 points

The WNBA's lone undefeated team is no more. The Connecticut Sun took their first defeat of the 2024 season, losing to the New York Liberty, 82–75, on Saturday.

Connecticut was the seventh team in league history to run out to a 9–0 start. The previous six teams to win their first nine games eventually advanced to the WNBA Finals, which bodes well for head coach Stephanie White's squad. The 2016 Minnesota Lynx had the WNBA's best-ever start, beginning their season 13–0.

The Liberty won their sixth consecutive game and improved their record to 10–2.

Sabrina Ionescu led New York with 24 points, scoring 12 in the first half. Jonquel Jones added 22 with eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Breanna Stewart finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Betnijah Laney-Hamilton had 10 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

With her two three-pointers, Ionescu became the third Liberty player to reach 300 made in her career and the fastest to reach that figure in WNBA history at 117 games.

The Liberty looked like they were ready to blow out the Sun, running out to a 28–18 first quarter lead fueled by Ionescu's 10 points (shooting 2-for-2 on three-pointers). However, Connecticut stormed back in the second, outscoring New York by 10 to tie the score at halftime, 39–39. DeWanna Bonner scored seven points in the quarter, giving her 12 to match Ionescu for the game-high at the half.

After that second quarter rally, the Sun took control in the third, paced by Brionna Jones and Tyasha Harris, who each scored five points. Connecticut held a 60–57 lead. But in the fourth, Jonquel Jones asserted herself for New York, scoring four points and grabbing several key rebounds. The Liberty outscored the Sun in that fourth quarter, 25–15.

Bonner led the Sun with 16 points and eight rebounds, followed by Brionna Jones' 13 and DiJonai Carrington and Tiffany Mitchell each scoring 12. Alyssa Thomas contributed 10 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists.

New York was without Courtney Vandersloot, who was ruled out for personal reasons. The 14-year veteran also missed Thursday's matchup with the Atlanta Dream.

The Liberty play the second part of a back-to-back on Sunday, returning to New York to face the winless Washington Mystics.