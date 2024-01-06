Ohio State football lands commitment from 2025 5-star cornerback Devin Sanchez

Ohio State has secured a commitment from the top-ranked cornerback in the 2025 class.

Devin Sanchez, a 2025 five-star cornerback out of Houston, Texas, announced at the All-American Bowl Saturday his commitment to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over finalists Texas A&M and Alabama.

Sanchez is the second cornerback commit in Ohio State's 2025 class, joining four-star Blake Woodby. He is the fifth member of the Buckeyes' 2025 class along with Woodby, four-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair and four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, three-star linebacker Eli Lee.

'DBU': Sanchez likes reputation of Ohio State coaches, players

Along with being the No. 2 cornerback in the country, Sanchez is the No. 6 player overall in the class according to 247Sports' composite rankings. He is Ohio State's first five-star cornerback commit since Jeff Okudah in 2017.

After getting an offer from Ohio State in January 2023, Sanchez camped with the Buckeyes in June, saying the Buckeyes are one of a few schools he could call "DBU."

“Coming out of Texas is best for me because I feel like that’s where the best DBs go,” Sanchez said. “No disrespect to all those Texas schools down there — I mean, I go down and I see them all and I have fun with them. But I feel like me and the talent I have, I feel like coming to a school like Ohio State or Alabama, that’s where I’m going to get developed.”

Ohio State extended an offer to 2025 five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez in January, who worked with Tim Walton at the Buckeyes' recruiting camp June 20.

Sanchez said he heard about the track record of former Ohio State cornerbacks or ones who have worked under cornerbacks coach Tim Walton and safeties coach Perry Eliano including Jalen Ramsey, Coby Bryant and Sauce Gardner.

“An Ohio State cornerback, I mean, he’s good at everything,” Sanchez said. “I mean, he can press, he can play off. That’s what they like to do. I feel like if you can do all of that and you can be great at it, you got a chance to be on that wall, on the cornerback wall. You got a chance to be at DBU here.”

Sanchez also said Ohio State has a program filled with receivers that are "NFL ready," giving him the best chance at preparing for the next level.

Ohio State has landed at least two cornerbacks in each recruiting class since landing only four-star Ryan Watts in 2020.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Devin Sanchez, 2025 5-star cornerback, commits to Ohio State football