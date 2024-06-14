Live
U.S. Open Round 2 live updates, leaderboard: Thomas Detry surges as Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau hang on
Scottie Scheffler is looking at his first missed cut in 672 days
It's a story as old as a fourth grader, one golf fans know well: Rory McIlroy and The Search for the Elusive Fifth Major. It's in its 10th printing, dating back to 2015 when, after winning the 2014 Open Championship and PGA Championship, McIlroy took aim at the career Grand Slam and a fifth major victory at Augusta.
Nearly a full decade later, he's still in search of both. That, of course, was the narrative again today as he started the second round of the U.S. Open with a share of the lead. McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay each posted a 5-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over the field.
McIlroy, like plenty of others in the early wave on Friday, just hung in there. He finished with a 2-over 72, thanks to a bogey at the last, which kept him within two shots of the lead as he hit the clubhouse.
Though McIlroy stumbled a bit, Thomas Detry was locked in. He matched Cantlay at 5-under quickly after making the turn thanks to a huge putting day, and then he briefly took the solo lead on his back nine. Bryson DeChambeau remained in the mix after a rollercoaster start, too. He stuck his approach at the 18th right next to the cup for a final birdie, which moved him to 4-under for the week.
Cantlay went off in the afternoon wave. Tiger Woods is in the late wave, too, though he'll need a solid day to make the cut after a rough opening start. The top 60 and ties will make it into the weekend. Scottie Scheffler, who has been nothing short of dominant all season, is looking at his first missed cut in 672 days.
Oh, and Sepp Straka pulled off the first hole-in-one of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning.
Live34 updates
This quote from Rory McIlroy sums up Pinehurst No. 2
When asked how the course challenges players, Rory McIlroy had this to say:
"It requires a lot more thought. Even though I hit a great drive on the eighth hole, I had 151 adjust to the hole. I'm trying to land it 146. I can't land it 144 because it's not going to get up there. I can't land it 148 because it's going to go over the back of the green."
What's happened so far ...
As most of the early wave makes there turn, here's where we're at:
- Xander Schauffele has bounced back from two bogeys to open his round to get himself near the top of the leaderboard thanks to five birdies. He's got the round of the day so far.
- Rory McIlroy is hanging tough. After dropping a couple of strokes, he's got it to 4-under, just one back.
- Scottie Scheffler still seems out of sorts. He's at 2-over for his round and 3-over for the tournament.
- Overall, the course is playing slightly easier in Round 2 than Round 1. The big question: How will it be playing when the afternoon wave, that includes leader Patrick Cantlay, hits the course?
- Current cutline (top 60 and ties) would be +3, which means Tiger Woods (+4), Adam Scott (+4), Dustin Johnson (+4) and others have some work to do. It also means Scottie Scheffler (+3) can't afford to lose anymore strokes.
Here comes Xander
The PGA champ got off to a slow start, firing an even-par 70 yesterday, then bogeyed his first two holes Friday. Since that second bogey, however, he's carded five — Five! — birdies to move to 3-under, just two shots back of the lead.
Golf gods make amends with Sepp
Remember when Sepp Straka nailed the pin, then ended up with a triple bogey a couple hours ago? Well, Straka got redemption:
Ace alert! 🙌
Ace alert! 🙌
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024
Welcome to the conversation Thomas Detry
While everyone is scrambling to save par around Pinehurst No. 2, Germany's Thomas Detry is putting together the round of the day so far — 3-under through four holes. Wow.
After a Round 1 69, Detry has moved to 4-under for the tournament and into a tie for second place, just a stroke back of Patrick Cantlay, who tees off later this afternoon.
Routine par for McIlroy?
Rory McIlroy had a 39-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th ... and promptly rolled it right off the green. So how did he respond? Well ...
Classic one-putt by Rory. 😂
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024
Birdie for Bryson
Bryson DeChambeau has had birdie opportunities early in his round, but hadn't been able to capitalize until he drained a 25-footer at No. 6. That's almost like stealing one.
DeChambeau has it back to 3-under. He'll probably be happy to stay there the rest of the day.
Big roll, bigger roar!
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024
Scottie Scheffler's tournament so far in one clip
The World No. 1 had this to save par at the 15th. And ...
Scottie Scheffler couldn't believe this putt didn't go in. 😬
Scottie Scheffler couldn't believe this putt didn't go in. 😬
— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 14, 2024
Scheffler is now at +2 for the tourna
McIlroy gives another back
That's two bogeys now for McIlroy in his first six holes after a four at the par-3 15th.
The course is playing difficult, but not impossible — there are more than a dozen under-par rounds. And McIlroy has hit every fairway. The crucial thing for every player: the approach. Hit a good one and you're OK. Miss it and you're in trouble.
Golf can be a cruel game
So Sepp Straka threw an absolute dart into the third green, hits the flagstick and ... ends up with a triple.
Sepp Straka hit the flagstick from 139 yards out.
Sepp Straka hit the flagstick from 139 yards out.

He ended with a triple-bogey 7. 🫣
— Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) June 14, 2024
McIlroy, DeChambeau give one back
Patrick Cantlay, maybe still sitting on a couch at his rental, has retaken the lead after a bogey at No. 11 (his second hole) by Rory McIlroy.
On the flipside of the course, Bryson DeChambeau bogey No. 2 to slip to 2-under.
Pinehurst No. 2 is playing extremely difficult in the early going. The leaders may have been at 5-under after Round 1. Won't be a surprise if the leading score is worse than that come Friday night.
Featured group misses opportunity
There are only two par 5s at Pinehurst No. 2. No. 10 happens to be one of them. That's where Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler started their round and none were able to take advantage. McIlroy and Scheffler parred the hole, Schauffele made bogey.
Round 1 thoughts
As players trickle onto the course, here are a few thoughts after yesterday's Round 1:
- Rory McIlroy played well in Round 1 of a major. Big deal for him and his quest to win Major No. 5.
- Bryson DeChambeau (-3) continues to be the LIV Golf flag holder.
- Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with his even-par round (understandably). He also isn't a fan of media.
- No one pays much attention to Phil Mickelson anymore. Did you know he was +9?
- Ludvig Aberg (-4) is now in the conversation of best player not to have won a major ... and this is only his third major. Co-leader Patrick Cantlay is also a part of that discussion.
- Tiger Woods (+4) has some work to do to make the cut.
Will Pinehurst (and the USGA) bite back?
Round 2 is underway and already there's this ...
Those Pinehurst No. 2 false fronts 😳
— U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 14, 2024
The USGA does not like anyone going low at this tournament, and a pair of 5-unders yesterday may have gotten their attention when setting up the course last night. Or it could just be the turtleback greens.
Whichever, it should be noted that when asked yesterday what the winning score will be, Brooks Koepka put the number at 4-under. You can do the math on that one.