NFL rules on tampering cases: Eagles cleared, but Falcons will give up 2025 5th-round pick

The Eagles were alleged to have had illegal contact with Saquon Barkley, while the NFL proved the Falcons had illegal contact with three free agents.

Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

After three long months of investigation, the NFL has finally resolved the free agent tampering cases of the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

The league announced Monday that their investigation found the Eagles did not have contact with then-free agent running back Saquon Barkley during the 52-hour legal tampering period prior to the start of free agency, during which teams can only speak to agents and not directly to players. After reviewing text messages, emails, and other documents related to the signing, and interviewing Barkley, GM Howie Roseman, head coach Nick Sirianni, and Penn State head coach James Franklin, the NFL found no evidence the team had violated the anti-tampering policy. However, the league reserves the right to reopen the investigation if new evidence is discovered.

The Falcons, however, were not cleared. The league found they had improper contact with Kirk Cousins, Darnell Mooney, and Charlie Woerner during the 52-hour legal tampering period. Atlanta will forfeit its 2025 fifth-round pick and pay a team fine of $250,000, while general manager Terry Fontenot will pay a fine of $50,000.

Eagles cleared after Barkley misunderstanding

These incidents of possible illegal contact came to light in the days after each player signed their contract. The NFL began their investigation into the Eagles after James Franklin, Barkley's former coach at Penn State, commented on a conversation he had with Barkley about the signing. According to Franklin, Barkley told him Penn State was part of GM Howie Roseman's pitch, implying that Barkley heard the pitch first-hand. Here's Franklin's exact quote:

“For him now to come back and be able to play within the state in Philadelphia, [Barkley] said that was one of the first things that Howie [Roseman] said to him on the phone as part of his sales pitch to him,” Franklin said. “Not only the Philadelphia Eagles but obviously the connection with Penn State and the fan bases as well.”

Franklin later said the comment was misinterpreted, and Barkley tried to clarify what his former coach had said.

“Coach Franklin, I think, kind of misinterpreted,” Barkley explained. “The truth was the sales pitch to Penn State, how many Penn State fans are Philadelphia Eagles fans. But that was through my agent and my agent told me that. It happens. I’m going to let Philly handle that.”

It turns out Barkley, Franklin, and the Eagles were telling the truth.

Falcons disciplined after Cousins says too much at presser

As for the Falcons, their tampering investigation was triggered by Cousins himself. He essentially admitted during his introductory media conference that he personally had contact with Falcons staff members before free agency officially began, including director of player personnel Ryan Pace and the team's head athletic trainer.

“There’s great people here,” Cousins said. “And it’s not just the football team. I mean, I’m looking at the support staff. Meeting — calling, yesterday, our head athletic trainer, talking to our head of PR, I’m thinking we’ve got good people here. And that’s exciting to be a part of.”

Cousins later attempted to brush off any implications of tampering, despite the fact that he is the one who triggered the NFL's investigation.

“The league’s still kind of going through that,” Cousins said. “So, I’ll let them do it. But there’s not a whole lot there.”

The NFL felt there was in fact "a whole lot there" — not just with Cousins, but with two other free agents, Darnell Mooney and Charlie Woerner. While no details were released about the Falcons' contact with Mooney and Woerner, their addition to the Falcons' illegal contact list causes one aspect of their discipline to stick out: if the team had illegal contact with three free agents, why are they forfeiting just one late-round pick and paying a relatively small fine?

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero cleared that up.

"The violations were found to have occurred *during* the two-day negotiating window, not before it opened, e.g. talking to players about flights after they’d (legally) agreed to terms," Pelissero wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Hence, less discipline than in some other cases."