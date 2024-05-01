Here are 10 Big Bend football players to look out for during spring football

The football helmets are out of the storage room and back on the practice fields as spring football is in full swing.

With practices starting on Monday afternoon and running until the end of May, athletes around the Big Bend are showcasing their talent ahead of the spring games.

As college coaches make rounds at various practices, scrimmages and spring games to identify talent, we are looking at 10 Big Bend football players to watch for this spring.

Class years used will reflect player's class year in the fall of 2024

Jalen Wiggins, Sr., Rickards

One of the top recruits in the class of 2025, Jalen Wiggins has solidified himself as a can't-miss talent in the Big Bend. The rising senior is currently a University of Florida commit and is one of the hottest names in the recruiting world and he is likely to draw a lot of interest this spring. A first-team All-Big Bend selection last season with 97 tackles, 31 for loss, 16 sacks, 37 qb hurries one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles, Wiggins is primed for a standout senior season with the Raiders, and he's one you need to watch this spring.

Tylan Vickers, Jr., Godby

Tyaln Vickers burst onto the scene last summer with his amazing performance at the Mike Norvell 7-on-7 camp, earning an offer from Florida State on the spot following the camp. In his sophomore season, Vickers posted 45 catches, 527 receiving yards and 13 TDs for Godby, earning him All-Big Bend second-team honors and a slew of offers and interest from major programs. One of the most promising wide receivers in the area, Vickers is likely to continue to boost his stock during the spring.

Gavin James, Sr., Lincoln

The Lincoln Trojans defeated the Leon Lions 42-0 at Gene Cox Stadium on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Lincoln has been a powerhouse when it comes to the linebacker position in recent seasons with Raylen Wilson and Samarian Robinson leading the group, the duo signed to Georiga and Rutgers respectively. Next up in that room could be Gavin James, the rising senior landed on the All-Big Bend first-team with 108 tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks, three qb hurries, one int and two forced fumbles. James is likely to step into a leading role in his senior season for a strong defensive team like Lincoln and he could be a big riser in the spring.

Jason McDaniel, Sr., Madison County

Florida High beat Madison County 35-23 on Sep. 22

One of the most dynamic players in the area, Jason McDaniel is a star on both sides of the football for Madison County. Landing on the All-Big Bend first-team offense with 111 carries, 973 yards, and 10 tds, the rising senior added 63 tackles and five interceptions at the linebacker position. A season-ending injury kept McDaniel out of Madison County's playoff run and he will look to lead the Cowboys back to the title game this season, starting the process with a strong spring.

Jayden Threatts, Sr., Florida High

Florida High football beat Lincoln 24-22 on Nov. 3 at Mike Hickman Stadium

One of the surprises of last season was the emergence of Florida High running back Jayden Threatts. Always a good contributor, Threatts was thrust into the starting role after Micahi Danzy's season-ending injury, and the rising senior showcased his ability in the backfield landing on the All-Big Bend first team by posting 121 carries, 924 yards and seven TDs, with most of that coming after he became the starter. With Danzy heading to FSU, the running back role is open for Threatts to take over, and a good spring showing could help the Seminole solidify his name as one to watch next season.

Byron Jackson, Sr., Gadsden County

The Jaguars are loaded with talents like Jeramiah McCloud and Kemarion Battles, but one of the most exciting players on the roster is Byron Jackson. A current South Alabama commit, Jackson is a threat on the edge for Gadsden County and is set for a big senior season, with the spring giving the rising senior a platform to showcase his talents. Ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, Jackson could turn a lot of heads in the spring and the coming fall season.

Camen Upshaw, Jr., St. John Paul II

The Upshaw name isn't new to Tallahassee, and Camen Upshaw is proving why. One of the most exciting defensive backs in the area, Upshaw had a breakout sophomore season with JPII, making second-team All-Big Bend with 86 Tackles, seven for loss, one Sack, one QB Hurry, 19 PBU, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. Holding a number of offers from Division One programs, Upshaw is one of the players to keep an eye on this spring, and beyond.

Taylor Jacobs, Jr., Chiles

Chiles and Leon football players during Chiles 37-0 win over Leon on Oct. 13

One of the breakout stars of last season was Chiles sophomore quarterback Taylor Jacobs. One of the youngest QBs in the area, Jacobs flashed his potential with 1163 passing yards, 13 TDs, and seven ints and he added 305 rushing yards and three TDs. With a full year of starting experience under his belt now, the left-handed Jacobs enters spring football as one of the area quarterbacks to keep an eye on.

Knyon Simmons, Jr., Taylor County

It's a new era at Taylor County as new head coach Jesse Braswell enters his first season as head coach of the Bulldogs, and Knyon Simmons is one of the players that could make a splash under Braswell. Spending last season with Leon, Simmons showed promise at the defensive back position and showed the potential he had with his 40 tackles, two ints, six PBU and one fumble recovery. Now back at Taylor County, the rising junior could be in for the spring season as Taylor County looks to start its new era with a bang.

Sion Ransom, Sr., Wakulla

The final player on our list is Wakulla's Sion Ransom. The rising senior was a solid contributor last year out of the backfield with 50 carries for 350 yards and two TDs, but with Jeremiah Thomas going to Gadsden County and the graduation of many of the top running threats last season, Ransom could surprise a lot of people with his production out of the backfield. With the War Eagles offense looking different this season, Ransom has the chance to establish himself as Wakulla's next star running back.

