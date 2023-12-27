Gridiron Gamechangers: Meet the 2023 All-Big Bend football teams, players and coach of the year
It was another thrilling season on the gridiron in the Big Bend, with nail-biting finishes, blowout victories and history-makers, there wasn't much that this season didn't give us.
Madison County was the lone Big Bend team to make it to the state title game, falling to Hawthorne in the final, and nine other area programs made the postseason. With no shortage of action, drama and excitement, the 2023 Big Bend football season was one for the books.
So without any more waiting, let's introduce the 2023 All-Big Bend football teams.
2023 All-Big Bend Specialist of the Year: Bobby Engstler, Sr., K/P, Chiles
There has been a long history of elite specialist talent coming out of the Big Bend, and Chiles senior Bobby Engstler is the latest name to add to that list. The Under Armour All-American and current University of Florida commit was unstoppable for the Timberwolves this season on kicks. Whether it be a punt, kick-off or field goal, Engstler got it done.
Going a perfect 30/30 on PAT's and 9/12 on field goals, Engstler stole the show with his kicking abilities. Finishing the year with 48 kickoffs for 3118 yards, 32 touchbacks and 24 punts for 1034 yards, the dynamic kicker and punter showed why he is considered one of the top kickers in the nation.
For his exceptional play this season, Bobby Engstler has been recognized as the 2023 All-Big Bend Specialist of the Year
2023 All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year: Ashton Hampton, Sr., DB, Florida High
One of the most dynamic athletes in the Big Bend, Florida High senior Ashton Hampton was a star on both sides of the ball this season, but his defensive play really caught the eye.
Locking down the safety spot and sometimes moving to cornerback, Hampton was constantly involved in making plays defensively to slow down opposing teams and had the ability to take games over on defense. Finishing the season with 60 Tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and two forced fumbles, Hampton was everywhere for a Seminoles team that finished the season 10-3, falling in the regional final to Pensacola Catholic.
Signed to play football at Clemson following his graduation from Florida High, Hampton is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports and a 4-star prospect by Rivals.com. One of the Big Bend's top players, Ashton Hampton's standout year defensively has earned him 2023 All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year honors.
2023 All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year: Haden Klees, Sr., QB, Wakulla
Wakulla's offense was not only one of the most explosive in the Big Bend, but in the state of Florida, and senior quarterback Haden Klees was at the heart of that.
No quarterback in Florida threw more touchdowns than Klees in his final season, totaling 50 passing touchdowns in 12 games, adding 3575 passing yards to his resume. An elusive threat in the pocket, Klees was tough to take down and showcased his playmaking throughout the season. The ability to connect on the deep ball or make the smart play and go short to a waiting receiver, Klees was a star for the War Eagles offense this season.
Heading to Samford following his graduation from Wakulla, Klees's outstanding play at quarterback this season has earned him the 2023 All-Big Bend Offensive player of the Year honors.
2023 All-Big Bend Coach of the Year: Price Harris, Madison County
In his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, Harris brought Madison County back to the state championship game. Guiding his team to a 10-2 record and falling to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R State title game, Harris turned the Cowboys into a rushing juggernaut this season, with his team totaling 3,144 rushing yards.
From dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Idilia to continuing to build the program in his image, almost nothing was able to slow down Harris's Cowboys this season. One of the Big Bend's top defenses, Madison County was a force to be reckoned with and showed its state title caliber talent all season.
Madison County's remarkable season under the direction of head coach Price Harris has earned him the honor of the 2023 All-Big Bend Coach of the Year.
2023 All-Big Bend First-Team Offense
Qb
Haden Klees, Sr., Wakulla: 224/366, 3575 passing yards, 50 TDs, 297.9 Y/G, 53 carries, 355 yards, 4 TDs
JP Pickles, Sr., North Florida Christian (NFC): 169/308, 2891 yards, 27 TDs, 262.8 Y/G 150 carries, 1249 yards, 13 TDs
Wr
Samron Brinson, Sr., Wakulla: 58 catches, 1167 yards, 17 TDs
Ashton Hampton, Sr., Florida High: 54 catches, 905 yards, 10 TDs
Nasir Williams, Sr., Gadsden County: 50 catches 1,002 yards 12 TDs
Rb
Jashawn Washington, Sr., Lincoln: 126 carries, 1014 yards, 12 TDs,
Jayden Threatts, Jr., Florida High: 121 carries, 924 yards, 7 TDs
Quay Lewis, Sr., Gadsden County: 127 carries 1,028 yards 16TDs
Kemarrion Battles, Jr., Rickards: 183 carries, 1176 yards, 8 TDs
Ath
Jeremiah Thomas, Jr., Wakulla: 88 carries, 795 yards, 2 TDs, 43 catches, 479 yards, 6 TDs
Delvion Zanders, Sr., Wakulla: 53 catches, 903 receiving yards, 13 TDs, 186 kick return yards, two kick return touchdowns
Ostin Perkins, Sr., Gadsden County: 1,385 All Purpose Yards, 8 TDs
Jason McDaniel, Jr: Madison County: 111 carries, 973 yards, 10 tds
OL
Alex Gale, Sr., Lincoln: 61 pancakes
Jakobi Green, So., Gadsden County: Graded out 89%, 63 pancakes
Judah Randall, Sr., Rickards: Graded out 91%, 57 pancakes
Dalton Avera, Sr., Wakulla: Graded out 93%
Jailyn Cooks, Sr., Madison County: Graded out 85%, 19 pancakes
Allen Collier, Sr., JPII: Graded out 87%, 73 pancakes
Wyatt Crosby, Sr., Florida High: Graded out 86%, 34 Pancakes
Specialists
K/P- Bobby Engslter, Sr., Chiles: 48 kickoffs, 3118 yards, 32 touchbacks, 24 punts, 1034 yards, 30 pats, 9 fgs
K/P- Cole Allbaugh, Jr., Florida High: 56 kickoffs, 31 touchbacks, 20 punts, 818 yards, 46 pats, 9 fg’s
S- Luke Grant, Jr., Leon
KR/PR - Keisean Inman, Sr., Florida High: 10 kickoff returns, 387 yards, 4 kickoff return TDs, 5 punt returns, 75 yards
2023 All-Big Bend Second-Team Offense
Qb
Tremaine Hughes Jr., Sr., JPII: 167/261, 2794 Yards, 254 Y/G, 24 TDs, 82 carries, 1018 Rushing Yards 6 TDs
Jeremey Johnston, Sr., Florida High: 180/267, 2631 yards, 30 TDs, 16 carries, 132 rushing yards, 1 TD
Wr
Josh Schuchts, Sr., NFC: 60 catches, 885 yards, 9 TDs
Leon Washington Jr., Sr., NFC/Wakulla: 58 catches, 827 yards, 9 TDs
Terrell Copeland, Sr., JPII: 54 catches, 703 Rec Yards, 7 TDs
Rb
Micahi Danzy, Sr., Florida High: (In 5 games before season ending injury): 59 carries, 510 Rush Yards, 8 rushing TDs, 8 catches, 206 receiving yards, 2 TDs
Ryshard Miller, So., Madison County: 91 carries, 672 yards, 12 TDs
Christian Lawrence, So., Lincoln: 65 carries, 550 rushing yards, 5 TDs
Travis Keaton Jr., Sr., Munroe: 120 carries, 875 yards, 7 TDs
Ath
Nash Beshears, Jr., Maclay: 23 carries, 144 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 73 catches, 846 receiving yards, 5 TDs
Nehemiah Chandler, Sr., Wakulla: 36 catches, 669 receiving yards, 11 tds
Jamarie Blackshear, Sr., JPII: 31 carries, 303 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 37 catches, 730 receiving Yards, 8 TDs
Tylan Vickers, So., Godby: 45 catches, 527 receiving yards, 13 TDs
OL
Keoni Nelson, Sr., Madison County: Graded out 78%, 24 pancakes
Aiden Gray, Sr., Aucilla Christian: Graded out 93%, 24 pancakes
Kohlson Pippin, Sr., Wakulla: Graded out 92%
Kamyren Baxter, Sr., St. John Paul II (JPII): Graded out 92%, 46 pancakes
Kevin Mills, Jr., Lincoln: 49 pancakes
Lamar Williams, Jr., Gadsden County: Graded out 85%, 48 pancakes
Jason Andablo, Sr., Madison County: Graded out 84%, 16 pancakes
Specialist
K/P: Gavin Meyers, Sr., NFC: 24 punts, 1042 yards, 43.4 avg
K/P: Lucas Edenfield, Jr., Leon: 1300 punting yards, 35 yd avg
S: Henry Searcy, Jr. NFC
KR/PR: Isaiah Bighem, Sr., Leon: 416 kick return yards,
2023 All-Big Bend Honorable Mentions Offense
Qb
George Grant, Jr., Maclay: 223/344, 2458 yards, 223.5 Y/G, 22 TDs, 118 carries, 944 yards, 13 Tds
Christian Sims, Jr., Lincoln: 133/233, 1508 yards, 125.7 Y/G, 11 TDs, 78 carries, 419 rushing yards, 4 TDs
Wr
Ray Daly, Sr., Florida High: 27 catches, 440 Yards, 6 TDs
Mekhi Maddox, Jr., Lincoln: 52 catches, 568 receiving yards, 4 TDs
Ethan Braun, Jr., JPII: 40 catches 660 receiving yards, 4 TDs
Rb
Dymeric Bentley, Sr., Godby: 510 yards, 5 TDs
BB Potter, Sr., Chiles: 61 carries, 340 yards, 6 TDs
Jaden Walden, Sr., Lincoln: 61 carries, 319 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 7 catches, 121 receiving yards
Josh Agner, Jr., Aucilla Christian: 64 carries, 421 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 7 catches, 164 receiving yards, 4 TDs
Ath
DJ Hepburn, Sr., Leon: 64 carries, 355 rushing yards, 5TDs, 20 catches, 360 receiving yards, 3 TDs
DJ McCoy,Jr., Taylor County: 45 carries, 342 rushing yards, 1 TD, 35 catches, 430 receiving yards, 4 TDs
John Christian, Sr., Madison County: 55 carries, 514 rushing yards, 8 TDs
Ryan Sumner, Sr., Chiles: 23 catches, 384 receiving yards, 6 TDs, 14 carries, 110 yards
OL
Colin Bishop, Sr., Florida High: Graded out 87% 28 pancakes
Kenyon Garner, Sr., Rickards: Graded out 82%, 34 Pancakes
Ethan Toomy, Jr., Chiles: 12 pancakes
Cam’ron Hoyte, Sr., Godby: Graded out 89%, 29 pancakes
Connor Gilbert, Sr., Lincoln: 39 pancakes
Austin Powell, Jr., Leon: Graded out at 92%, 10 pancakes, 9 knockdowns
Kane Tucker, Sr., Wakulla: Graded out 88%
David Herring, Jr., Chiles: 11 pancakes
Specialists
K/P: Tucker Wiles, Sr., Aucilla Christian: 15 punts, 603 yards, 19 pats, 3 fgs
K/P: Thomas Arnold, So., Lincoln: 30 kickoffs, 1514 yards, 29 punts 788 yards, 23 pats, 5 fgs
S: Connor Copelin, Jr., Lincoln
KR/PR: Tyler Howard, Jr., Lincoln: 12 punt returns, 233 yards, 2 punt return TDs
2023 All-Big Bend First-Team Defense
DL/DE
Jalen Wiggins, Jr., Rickards: 97 tackles, 31 for loss, 16 sacks, 37 qb hurries 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles,
Jeramiah McCloud, Jr., Gadsden County: 55 tackles, 14 for loss, 12 sacks
Christian Williams, Sr., JPII: 55 Tackles, 16 for loss, 14 Sacks, 14 QB Hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD, 4 PBU
Herschel Blackman, Sr., Wakulla: 82 tackles, 1 for loss, 10 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Lucky Baldwin, Sr., NFC: 82 tackles, 12 sacks, 17 QB hurries, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble
Chancy Jordan, Jr., Lincoln: 25 tackles, 13 for loss, 16 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
LB
Chase Harllee, Sr., Chiles: 131 tackles, 26 for loss, 1 int, 2 forced fumbles
Gavin James, Jr., Lincoln: 108 tackles, 17 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 qb hurries, 1 int, 2 forced fumbles
Charles Bosby, Jr., Leon: 125 total tackles,7 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 int, 2 fumble recoveries
Major Hart II, Sr., NFC: 111 tackles, 17 for a loss, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries, 1 int, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
Bryson Floyd, Jr., Chiles: 124 tackles, 13 for loss, 1 int, 1 pbu, 3 forced fumbles
Josaiah Broxton, JR. Florida High: 124 Tackles, 18 for loss, 3 sacks, 6 qb hurries, 3 pbu’s, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles
DB
Ashton Hampton, Sr., Florida High: 60 Tackles, 3 for loss, 3 ints, 6 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles
Nehemiah Chandler, Sr., Wakulla: 15 tackles, 1 int, 1 TD allowed
Caden Collier, Jr., JPII: 80 Tackles, 5 for loss, 2 Sacks, 4 Int, 1 TD, 17 PBU
Zavion Jackson, Sr., Rickards: 44 Tackles 7 INTs 13 PBU’s
Tre’vion Gillyard, Sr., Madison County: 35 tackles, 1 for loss, 6 ints, 3 pbus, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Angel Lopez, Sr., Gadsden County: 25 tackles , 5INT, 13 PBU's
2023 All-Big Bend Second-Team Defense
DL/DE
Josaiah Knight, Sr., Gadsden County: 36 Tackles, 16 for loss, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1TD
Tristan Thompson, Jr., Leon: 79 total tackles, 11 for loss, 4 sacks, 2 PBU
Terrance Coleman, Sr., Rickards: 54 Tackles, 13 for loss, 7 Sacks, 7 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Omarion Gentle, Sr., Madison County: 33 tackles, 5 for loss, 3 sacks, 2 qb hurries, 1 fumble recovery
Madden Metcalf, Sr., Taylor County: 66 tackles, 22 for loss, 8 sacks, 23 qb hurries, 1 pbu
Kamyren Baxter, Sr., JPII: 62 Tackles, 17 TFL, 7 Sacks, 9 QB Hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 Int, 2 TDs,
LB
Julian Thompson, Jr., JPII: 94 Tackles, 32 for loss, 15 Sacks, 12 QB Hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 Int
Tyriq Walker, So., Rickards: 122 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 3 INTs, 1 pbu, 2 forced fumbles
Tanner Lainer, Sr., Wakulla: 101 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles
Darrick McGhee, Jr., Florida High: 115 Tackles, 10 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 qb hurries, 1 pbu, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles
OJ Hodge, Jr., Madison County: 97 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 sack, 1 qb hurry, 2 ints, 2 fumble recoveries
Terry Arnold, Sr., NFC/Wakulla: 94 tackles, 15 for loss, 4 sacks
DB
DJ Mcoy, Jr., Taylor County: 109 tackles, 15 for loss, 7 sacks, 8 qb hurries, 2 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery
Jeremiah Thomas, Jr., Wakulla: 82 tackles, 2 int’s, 2 forced fumbles
Ashton Gainer, Sr., NFC: 49 tackles, 1 for a loss, 5 interceptions, 7 PBU, 1 fumble recovery
Camen Upshaw, So., JPII: 86 Tackles, 7 for loss, 1 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 19 PBU, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Eddie Guerra, So., Lincoln: 25 tackles, 1 for loss, 3 ints, 4 pbu’s
Jesiah McGrew, Jr., Florida High: 43 Tackles, 2 ints, 9 PBU’s, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
2023 All-Big Bend Honorable Mentions Defense
DL
William Sconyers, Sr., Chiles: 28 tackles, 2 for loss, 7 sacks
Keishawn Mashburn, Sr., Munroe: 54 tackles, 16 for a loss, 8 sacks
Kemari Scurry, Jr., Madison County: 46 tackles, 7 for loss, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries
Maurice Adams, Jr., Florida High: 45 Tackles, 8 for loss, 4 Sacks, 2 fumble recoveries
Evertt Valcourt, Sr., Godby: 46 tackles, 8 for loss, 4 sacks
Ajani Mason, Sr., Lincoln: 12 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack, 5 int’s, 4 forced fumbles
LB
Javien Long, Sr., Taylor County: 92 tackles, 14 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 qb hurries, 1 fumble recovery
RJ Bowen, Sr., Leon: 105 Tackles, 4 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 int, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Samarian Robinson, Sr., Lincoln: (played 7 games due to injury): 54 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 qb hurry, 1 pbu, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Noah Deem, Jr., Florida High: 80 Tackles, 11 for loss, 6 Sacks, 4 qb hurries, 1 pbu, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble
Antonio Vazquez, Jr., Munroe: 81 tackles, 13 for a loss, 7 sacks
Ethan Bass, Jr., Aucilla Christian: 61 tackles, 1 sack, 3 qb hurries, 2 ints, 3 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery
DB
Kylan Johnson, So., Leon: 28 Tackles, 18 solo, 3 int, 2 PD
Holton Harris, Jr., Chiles: 41 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 int’s, 1 pbu, 1 force fumble
Devonte Roberts, Jr., Wakulla: 72 tackles, 3 int’s, 1 fumble recovery
Sean Williams, Jr., Madison County: 19 tackles, 6 ints, 9 PBU
Baylor Johnson, Sr., Taylor County: 60 tackles, 4 for loss, 5 int’s, 5 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery
Noah Murphy, Sr., Gadsden County: 62 Tackles, 2 INT, 10PBU
Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: The 2023 All-Big Bend football teams are here, who made the list