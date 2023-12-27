Gridiron Gamechangers: Meet the 2023 All-Big Bend football teams, players and coach of the year

It was another thrilling season on the gridiron in the Big Bend, with nail-biting finishes, blowout victories and history-makers, there wasn't much that this season didn't give us.

Madison County was the lone Big Bend team to make it to the state title game, falling to Hawthorne in the final, and nine other area programs made the postseason. With no shortage of action, drama and excitement, the 2023 Big Bend football season was one for the books.

So without any more waiting, let's introduce the 2023 All-Big Bend football teams.

2023 All-Big Bend Specialist of the Year: Bobby Engstler, Sr., K/P, Chiles

There has been a long history of elite specialist talent coming out of the Big Bend, and Chiles senior Bobby Engstler is the latest name to add to that list. The Under Armour All-American and current University of Florida commit was unstoppable for the Timberwolves this season on kicks. Whether it be a punt, kick-off or field goal, Engstler got it done.

Going a perfect 30/30 on PAT's and 9/12 on field goals, Engstler stole the show with his kicking abilities. Finishing the year with 48 kickoffs for 3118 yards, 32 touchbacks and 24 punts for 1034 yards, the dynamic kicker and punter showed why he is considered one of the top kickers in the nation.

For his exceptional play this season, Bobby Engstler has been recognized as the 2023 All-Big Bend Specialist of the Year

2023 All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year: Ashton Hampton, Sr., DB, Florida High

One of the most dynamic athletes in the Big Bend, Florida High senior Ashton Hampton was a star on both sides of the ball this season, but his defensive play really caught the eye.

Locking down the safety spot and sometimes moving to cornerback, Hampton was constantly involved in making plays defensively to slow down opposing teams and had the ability to take games over on defense. Finishing the season with 60 Tackles, 3 interceptions, 6 pass breakups and two forced fumbles, Hampton was everywhere for a Seminoles team that finished the season 10-3, falling in the regional final to Pensacola Catholic.

Signed to play football at Clemson following his graduation from Florida High, Hampton is rated as a 3-star prospect by 247 Sports and a 4-star prospect by Rivals.com. One of the Big Bend's top players, Ashton Hampton's standout year defensively has earned him 2023 All-Big Bend Defensive Player of the Year honors.

2023 All-Big Bend Offensive Player of the Year: Haden Klees, Sr., QB, Wakulla

Wakulla's offense was not only one of the most explosive in the Big Bend, but in the state of Florida, and senior quarterback Haden Klees was at the heart of that.

No quarterback in Florida threw more touchdowns than Klees in his final season, totaling 50 passing touchdowns in 12 games, adding 3575 passing yards to his resume. An elusive threat in the pocket, Klees was tough to take down and showcased his playmaking throughout the season. The ability to connect on the deep ball or make the smart play and go short to a waiting receiver, Klees was a star for the War Eagles offense this season.

Heading to Samford following his graduation from Wakulla, Klees's outstanding play at quarterback this season has earned him the 2023 All-Big Bend Offensive player of the Year honors.

2023 All-Big Bend Coach of the Year: Price Harris, Madison County

In his second season as head coach of the Cowboys, Harris brought Madison County back to the state championship game. Guiding his team to a 10-2 record and falling to Hawthorne in the FHSAA Class 1R State title game, Harris turned the Cowboys into a rushing juggernaut this season, with his team totaling 3,144 rushing yards.

From dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Idilia to continuing to build the program in his image, almost nothing was able to slow down Harris's Cowboys this season. One of the Big Bend's top defenses, Madison County was a force to be reckoned with and showed its state title caliber talent all season.

Madison County's remarkable season under the direction of head coach Price Harris has earned him the honor of the 2023 All-Big Bend Coach of the Year.

2023 All-Big Bend First-Team Offense

Qb

Haden Klees, Sr., Wakulla: 224/366, 3575 passing yards, 50 TDs, 297.9 Y/G, 53 carries, 355 yards, 4 TDs

JP Pickles, Sr., North Florida Christian (NFC): 169/308, 2891 yards, 27 TDs, 262.8 Y/G 150 carries, 1249 yards, 13 TDs

Wr

Samron Brinson, Sr., Wakulla: 58 catches, 1167 yards, 17 TDs

Ashton Hampton, Sr., Florida High: 54 catches, 905 yards, 10 TDs

Nasir Williams, Sr., Gadsden County: 50 catches 1,002 yards 12 TDs

Rb

Jashawn Washington, Sr., Lincoln: 126 carries, 1014 yards, 12 TDs,

Jayden Threatts, Jr., Florida High: 121 carries, 924 yards, 7 TDs

Quay Lewis, Sr., Gadsden County: 127 carries 1,028 yards 16TDs

Kemarrion Battles, Jr., Rickards: 183 carries, 1176 yards, 8 TDs

Ath

Jeremiah Thomas, Jr., Wakulla: 88 carries, 795 yards, 2 TDs, 43 catches, 479 yards, 6 TDs

Delvion Zanders, Sr., Wakulla: 53 catches, 903 receiving yards, 13 TDs, 186 kick return yards, two kick return touchdowns

Ostin Perkins, Sr., Gadsden County: 1,385 All Purpose Yards, 8 TDs

Jason McDaniel, Jr: Madison County: 111 carries, 973 yards, 10 tds

OL

Alex Gale, Sr., Lincoln: 61 pancakes

Jakobi Green, So., Gadsden County: Graded out 89%, 63 pancakes

Judah Randall, Sr., Rickards: Graded out 91%, 57 pancakes

Dalton Avera, Sr., Wakulla: Graded out 93%

Jailyn Cooks, Sr., Madison County: Graded out 85%, 19 pancakes

Allen Collier, Sr., JPII: Graded out 87%, 73 pancakes

Wyatt Crosby, Sr., Florida High: Graded out 86%, 34 Pancakes

Specialists

K/P- Bobby Engslter, Sr., Chiles: 48 kickoffs, 3118 yards, 32 touchbacks, 24 punts, 1034 yards, 30 pats, 9 fgs

K/P- Cole Allbaugh, Jr., Florida High: 56 kickoffs, 31 touchbacks, 20 punts, 818 yards, 46 pats, 9 fg’s

S- Luke Grant, Jr., Leon

KR/PR - Keisean Inman, Sr., Florida High: 10 kickoff returns, 387 yards, 4 kickoff return TDs, 5 punt returns, 75 yards

2023 All-Big Bend Second-Team Offense

Qb

Tremaine Hughes Jr., Sr., JPII: 167/261, 2794 Yards, 254 Y/G, 24 TDs, 82 carries, 1018 Rushing Yards 6 TDs

Jeremey Johnston, Sr., Florida High: 180/267, 2631 yards, 30 TDs, 16 carries, 132 rushing yards, 1 TD

Wr

Josh Schuchts, Sr., NFC: 60 catches, 885 yards, 9 TDs

Leon Washington Jr., Sr., NFC/Wakulla: 58 catches, 827 yards, 9 TDs

Terrell Copeland, Sr., JPII: 54 catches, 703 Rec Yards, 7 TDs

Rb

Micahi Danzy, Sr., Florida High: (In 5 games before season ending injury): 59 carries, 510 Rush Yards, 8 rushing TDs, 8 catches, 206 receiving yards, 2 TDs

Ryshard Miller, So., Madison County: 91 carries, 672 yards, 12 TDs

Christian Lawrence, So., Lincoln: 65 carries, 550 rushing yards, 5 TDs

Travis Keaton Jr., Sr., Munroe: 120 carries, 875 yards, 7 TDs

Ath

Nash Beshears, Jr., Maclay: 23 carries, 144 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 73 catches, 846 receiving yards, 5 TDs

Nehemiah Chandler, Sr., Wakulla: 36 catches, 669 receiving yards, 11 tds

Jamarie Blackshear, Sr., JPII: 31 carries, 303 rushing yards, 2 TDs, 37 catches, 730 receiving Yards, 8 TDs

Tylan Vickers, So., Godby: 45 catches, 527 receiving yards, 13 TDs

OL

Keoni Nelson, Sr., Madison County: Graded out 78%, 24 pancakes

Aiden Gray, Sr., Aucilla Christian: Graded out 93%, 24 pancakes

Kohlson Pippin, Sr., Wakulla: Graded out 92%

Kamyren Baxter, Sr., St. John Paul II (JPII): Graded out 92%, 46 pancakes

Kevin Mills, Jr., Lincoln: 49 pancakes

Lamar Williams, Jr., Gadsden County: Graded out 85%, 48 pancakes

Jason Andablo, Sr., Madison County: Graded out 84%, 16 pancakes

Specialist

K/P: Gavin Meyers, Sr., NFC: 24 punts, 1042 yards, 43.4 avg

K/P: Lucas Edenfield, Jr., Leon: 1300 punting yards, 35 yd avg

S: Henry Searcy, Jr. NFC

KR/PR: Isaiah Bighem, Sr., Leon: 416 kick return yards,

2023 All-Big Bend Honorable Mentions Offense

Qb

George Grant, Jr., Maclay: 223/344, 2458 yards, 223.5 Y/G, 22 TDs, 118 carries, 944 yards, 13 Tds

Christian Sims, Jr., Lincoln: 133/233, 1508 yards, 125.7 Y/G, 11 TDs, 78 carries, 419 rushing yards, 4 TDs

Wr

Ray Daly, Sr., Florida High: 27 catches, 440 Yards, 6 TDs

Mekhi Maddox, Jr., Lincoln: 52 catches, 568 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Ethan Braun, Jr., JPII: 40 catches 660 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Rb

Dymeric Bentley, Sr., Godby: 510 yards, 5 TDs

BB Potter, Sr., Chiles: 61 carries, 340 yards, 6 TDs

Jaden Walden, Sr., Lincoln: 61 carries, 319 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 7 catches, 121 receiving yards

Josh Agner, Jr., Aucilla Christian: 64 carries, 421 rushing yards, 3 TDs, 7 catches, 164 receiving yards, 4 TDs

Ath

DJ Hepburn, Sr., Leon: 64 carries, 355 rushing yards, 5TDs, 20 catches, 360 receiving yards, 3 TDs

DJ McCoy,Jr., Taylor County: 45 carries, 342 rushing yards, 1 TD, 35 catches, 430 receiving yards, 4 TDs

John Christian, Sr., Madison County: 55 carries, 514 rushing yards, 8 TDs

Ryan Sumner, Sr., Chiles: 23 catches, 384 receiving yards, 6 TDs, 14 carries, 110 yards

OL

Colin Bishop, Sr., Florida High: Graded out 87% 28 pancakes

Kenyon Garner, Sr., Rickards: Graded out 82%, 34 Pancakes

Ethan Toomy, Jr., Chiles: 12 pancakes

Cam’ron Hoyte, Sr., Godby: Graded out 89%, 29 pancakes

Connor Gilbert, Sr., Lincoln: 39 pancakes

Austin Powell, Jr., Leon: Graded out at 92%, 10 pancakes, 9 knockdowns

Kane Tucker, Sr., Wakulla: Graded out 88%

David Herring, Jr., Chiles: 11 pancakes

Specialists

K/P: Tucker Wiles, Sr., Aucilla Christian: 15 punts, 603 yards, 19 pats, 3 fgs

K/P: Thomas Arnold, So., Lincoln: 30 kickoffs, 1514 yards, 29 punts 788 yards, 23 pats, 5 fgs

S: Connor Copelin, Jr., Lincoln

KR/PR: Tyler Howard, Jr., Lincoln: 12 punt returns, 233 yards, 2 punt return TDs

2023 All-Big Bend First-Team Defense

DL/DE

Jalen Wiggins, Jr., Rickards: 97 tackles, 31 for loss, 16 sacks, 37 qb hurries 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles,

Jeramiah McCloud, Jr., Gadsden County: 55 tackles, 14 for loss, 12 sacks

Christian Williams, Sr., JPII: 55 Tackles, 16 for loss, 14 Sacks, 14 QB Hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 TD, 4 PBU

Herschel Blackman, Sr., Wakulla: 82 tackles, 1 for loss, 10 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Lucky Baldwin, Sr., NFC: 82 tackles, 12 sacks, 17 QB hurries, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

Chancy Jordan, Jr., Lincoln: 25 tackles, 13 for loss, 16 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

LB

Chase Harllee, Sr., Chiles: 131 tackles, 26 for loss, 1 int, 2 forced fumbles

Gavin James, Jr., Lincoln: 108 tackles, 17 for loss, 4 sacks, 3 qb hurries, 1 int, 2 forced fumbles

Charles Bosby, Jr., Leon: 125 total tackles,7 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 int, 2 fumble recoveries

Major Hart II, Sr., NFC: 111 tackles, 17 for a loss, 1 sack, 5 QB hurries, 1 int, 4 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

Bryson Floyd, Jr., Chiles: 124 tackles, 13 for loss, 1 int, 1 pbu, 3 forced fumbles

Josaiah Broxton, JR. Florida High: 124 Tackles, 18 for loss, 3 sacks, 6 qb hurries, 3 pbu’s, 2 fumble recoveries, 4 forced fumbles

DB

Ashton Hampton, Sr., Florida High: 60 Tackles, 3 for loss, 3 ints, 6 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

Nehemiah Chandler, Sr., Wakulla: 15 tackles, 1 int, 1 TD allowed

Caden Collier, Jr., JPII: 80 Tackles, 5 for loss, 2 Sacks, 4 Int, 1 TD, 17 PBU

Zavion Jackson, Sr., Rickards: 44 Tackles 7 INTs 13 PBU’s

Tre’vion Gillyard, Sr., Madison County: 35 tackles, 1 for loss, 6 ints, 3 pbus, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Angel Lopez, Sr., Gadsden County: 25 tackles , 5INT, 13 PBU's

2023 All-Big Bend Second-Team Defense

DL/DE

Josaiah Knight, Sr., Gadsden County: 36 Tackles, 16 for loss, 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1TD

Tristan Thompson, Jr., Leon: 79 total tackles, 11 for loss, 4 sacks, 2 PBU

Terrance Coleman, Sr., Rickards: 54 Tackles, 13 for loss, 7 Sacks, 7 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Omarion Gentle, Sr., Madison County: 33 tackles, 5 for loss, 3 sacks, 2 qb hurries, 1 fumble recovery

Madden Metcalf, Sr., Taylor County: 66 tackles, 22 for loss, 8 sacks, 23 qb hurries, 1 pbu

Kamyren Baxter, Sr., JPII: 62 Tackles, 17 TFL, 7 Sacks, 9 QB Hurries, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 Int, 2 TDs,

LB

Julian Thompson, Jr., JPII: 94 Tackles, 32 for loss, 15 Sacks, 12 QB Hurries, 2 forced fumbles, 1 Int

Tyriq Walker, So., Rickards: 122 Tackles, 6 Sacks, 3 INTs, 1 pbu, 2 forced fumbles

Tanner Lainer, Sr., Wakulla: 101 tackles, 3 for loss, 4 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Darrick McGhee, Jr., Florida High: 115 Tackles, 10 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 qb hurries, 1 pbu, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles

OJ Hodge, Jr., Madison County: 97 tackles, 5 for loss, 1 sack, 1 qb hurry, 2 ints, 2 fumble recoveries

Terry Arnold, Sr., NFC/Wakulla: 94 tackles, 15 for loss, 4 sacks

DB

DJ Mcoy, Jr., Taylor County: 109 tackles, 15 for loss, 7 sacks, 8 qb hurries, 2 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery

Jeremiah Thomas, Jr., Wakulla: 82 tackles, 2 int’s, 2 forced fumbles

Ashton Gainer, Sr., NFC: 49 tackles, 1 for a loss, 5 interceptions, 7 PBU, 1 fumble recovery

Camen Upshaw, So., JPII: 86 Tackles, 7 for loss, 1 Sack, 1 QB Hurry, 19 PBU, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Eddie Guerra, So., Lincoln: 25 tackles, 1 for loss, 3 ints, 4 pbu’s

Jesiah McGrew, Jr., Florida High: 43 Tackles, 2 ints, 9 PBU’s, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

2023 All-Big Bend Honorable Mentions Defense

DL

William Sconyers, Sr., Chiles: 28 tackles, 2 for loss, 7 sacks

Keishawn Mashburn, Sr., Munroe: 54 tackles, 16 for a loss, 8 sacks

Kemari Scurry, Jr., Madison County: 46 tackles, 7 for loss, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries

Maurice Adams, Jr., Florida High: 45 Tackles, 8 for loss, 4 Sacks, 2 fumble recoveries

Evertt Valcourt, Sr., Godby: 46 tackles, 8 for loss, 4 sacks

Ajani Mason, Sr., Lincoln: 12 tackles, 3 for loss, 1 sack, 5 int’s, 4 forced fumbles

LB

Javien Long, Sr., Taylor County: 92 tackles, 14 for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 qb hurries, 1 fumble recovery

RJ Bowen, Sr., Leon: 105 Tackles, 4 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 1 int, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Samarian Robinson, Sr., Lincoln: (played 7 games due to injury): 54 tackles, 3 for loss, 2 sacks, 1 qb hurry, 1 pbu, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Noah Deem, Jr., Florida High: 80 Tackles, 11 for loss, 6 Sacks, 4 qb hurries, 1 pbu, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble

Antonio Vazquez, Jr., Munroe: 81 tackles, 13 for a loss, 7 sacks

Ethan Bass, Jr., Aucilla Christian: 61 tackles, 1 sack, 3 qb hurries, 2 ints, 3 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery

DB

Kylan Johnson, So., Leon: 28 Tackles, 18 solo, 3 int, 2 PD

Holton Harris, Jr., Chiles: 41 tackles, 1 for loss, 2 int’s, 1 pbu, 1 force fumble

Devonte Roberts, Jr., Wakulla: 72 tackles, 3 int’s, 1 fumble recovery

Sean Williams, Jr., Madison County: 19 tackles, 6 ints, 9 PBU

Baylor Johnson, Sr., Taylor County: 60 tackles, 4 for loss, 5 int’s, 5 pbu’s, 1 fumble recovery

Noah Murphy, Sr., Gadsden County: 62 Tackles, 2 INT, 10PBU

Liam Rooney covers preps sports for the Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at LRooney@gannett.com or on Twitter @__liamrooney

