Big Bend football defensive lineman make national noise at Under Armour All-American camp

Football in February is saved for the elite few.

While the Super Bowl takes center stage as the only football game to be played during the second month of the year, high school players across the country are hitting the camp and 7-on-7 circuits to try and become the next Super Bowl game changer.

Over the weekend, several Big Bend athletes traveled to Orlando to compete in the Under Armour Next camp series, a set of camps used to develop the nation's best preps football players, with standouts earning invitations to play in the prestigious Under Armour All-American game.

After a weekend of competition, two local players stood out and garnered national attention.

Earning an invitation to the Under Armour All-American game, Rickards defensive lineman and University of Florida commit Jalen Wiggins put on a show over the weekend to earn the 2025 All-American nod. Competing in the defensive line group, Wiggins was one of two players in the position group to earn recognition at camp.

Wiggins is no stranger to the Under Armour circuit, as he was listed on the brand's Future 50 rosters in 2023, which is a roster comprised of the best underclassmen football players in the country and often future All-Americans.

One of the area's top players, Wiggins recorded 97 tackles, 16 sacks, 37 QB hurries and two forced fumbles in his junior season, earning All-Big Bend First-Team honors and a four-star rating by 247sports and a top 100 recruit ranking, landing at 56.

Wiggins will follow Chiles kicker and University of California Berkeley signee Bobby Engstler in earning Under Armour All-American status, with Engslter earning the nod for the 2024 game.

The other local standout also came from the defensive line position group as Gadsden County and Mississippi State commit Jeramiah McCloud was one of the stars of the weekend.

McCloud was a camp standout, earning MVP honors for the defensive line group and picking up buzz from websites like On3 and 247Sports. In his junior campaign, McCloud earned All-Big Bend first-team honors after recording 55 tackles and 12 sacks.

Currently rated as a three-star player by 247Sports, McCloud recently committed to Mississippi State but is still picking up offers after his commitment, with the most recent coming from Louisiana State University (LSU).

Quickly becoming one of the top prospects in the Big Bend, McCloud's weekend at the Under Armour Next camp is likely going to bring more attention to the junior and Gadsden County football. The star defensive end is currently slated to join his teammate Josaiah Knight at Mississippi State next year, who just signed to the Bulldogs on national signing day.

While not invited to the Under Armour All-American game currently, the Big Bend could be seeing two representatives in Orlando next year if McCloud continues to impress and earn an invite to the game.

