One of Bill Belichick's former foes gave a hilarious prediction: 'I think Belichick is going to take the air out of the football'

HOUSTON – Working a video clicker through film of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, former NFL head coach and onetime Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt walked himself straight into some awkward phrasing, a place where common football jargon shares space with a football dynasty’s lingering controversy.

“I think [Bill] Belichick is going to take the air out of the football,” Wannstedt said, standing in the middle of a posh poolside suite and glancing toward a video screen running tape of the Falcons’ offense.

The small gathering around Wannstedt burst into laughter.

“I mean it in football terms,” he quickly added, wincing and shaking his head. “I meant he’s going to shorten the game. … He wants to give Atlanta’s offense the minimum amount of opportunities possible.”

It was likely the millionth time someone had (accidentally or purposely) backed into the “take the air out” cliché about this Patriots franchise. But he can be forgiven for the slip of the tongue, since he’s one of the few former NFL coaches willing to take a meaningful stab at New England’s game plan heading into Sunday. In reality, the Patriots mix up their scheme and approach so much that it’s almost impossible to know what’s coming. But Wannstedt took a shot Thursday.

In fairness to his “take the air out” slip, Wannstedt’s reference has some traditional merit. Applied to pre-deflate-gate parlance, it was easy to see where he was going with his film breakdown. Facing a Falcons team that has rung up 36 and 44 points in back-to-back playoff wins, the Patriots’ best defense may be suffocating Atlanta with the New England offense.

That’s how Wannstedt interpreted the film on Thursday. First by seeing an Atlanta defense that could be vulnerable to a sustained running game; and second by having long experience dealing with Belichick, whose coaching success is almost universally predicated on identifying and exposing mismatches.

Moreso than the average analyst, Wannstedt – who works for Fox – touts a more intimate view of Belichick’s teams, first from the days when his Chicago Bears practiced against Belichick’s Cleveland Browns in mid-1990s offseasons, and again when Wannstedt’s Miami Dolphins faced Belichick’s Patriots twice per season from 2000 to 2004.

From that experience, and his ties to coaches and players who have insight into the Patriots, Wannstedt expressed a solid belief of New England’s game plan. Despite having a potent passing game that can trade touchdowns with the Falcons, Wannstedt believes New England is going to go the more methodical route, attacking Atlanta’s fast, upfield defensive line with a pounding LeGarrette Blount and a patient Tom Brady.

“You run the football with Blount,” Wannstedt said. “The other way they do it, when Brady played Peyton Manning [and high-scoring Indianapolis Colts teams] in some games in the past – when Bill wanted to shorten the game or take the air out of the ball or whatever, Brady would snap the ball with one second. So keep an eye on that.”

