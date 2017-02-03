One of Bill Belichick's former foes gave a hilarious prediction: 'I think Belichick is going to take the air out of the football'

HOUSTON – Working a video clicker through film of the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, former NFL head coach and onetime Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator Dave Wannstedt walked himself straight into some awkward phrasing, a place where common football jargon shares space with a football dynasty’s lingering controversy.
“I think [Bill] Belichick is going to take the air out of the football,” Wannstedt said, standing in the middle of a posh poolside suite and glancing toward a video screen running tape of the Falcons’ offense.
The small gathering around Wannstedt burst into laughter.
“I mean it in football terms,” he quickly added, wincing and shaking his head. “I meant he’s going to shorten the game. … He wants to give Atlanta’s offense the minimum amount of opportunities possible.”
[Ditch the paper and pen – play Squares Pick’em for the Big Game!]
It was likely the millionth time someone had (accidentally or purposely) backed into the “take the air out” cliché about this Patriots franchise. But he can be forgiven for the slip of the tongue, since he’s one of the few former NFL coaches willing to take a meaningful stab at New England’s game plan heading into Sunday. In reality, the Patriots mix up their scheme and approach so much that it’s almost impossible to know what’s coming. But Wannstedt took a shot Thursday.
In fairness to his “take the air out” slip, Wannstedt’s reference has some traditional merit. Applied to pre-deflate-gate parlance, it was easy to see where he was going with his film breakdown. Facing a Falcons team that has rung up 36 and 44 points in back-to-back playoff wins, the Patriots’ best defense may be suffocating Atlanta with the New England offense.
That’s how Wannstedt interpreted the film on Thursday. First by seeing an Atlanta defense that could be vulnerable to a sustained running game; and second by having long experience dealing with Belichick, whose coaching success is almost universally predicated on identifying and exposing mismatches.
Moreso than the average analyst, Wannstedt – who works for Fox – touts a more intimate view of Belichick’s teams, first from the days when his Chicago Bears practiced against Belichick’s Cleveland Browns in mid-1990s offseasons, and again when Wannstedt’s Miami Dolphins faced Belichick’s Patriots twice per season from 2000 to 2004.
From that experience, and his ties to coaches and players who have insight into the Patriots, Wannstedt expressed a solid belief of New England’s game plan. Despite having a potent passing game that can trade touchdowns with the Falcons, Wannstedt believes New England is going to go the more methodical route, attacking Atlanta’s fast, upfield defensive line with a pounding LeGarrette Blount and a patient Tom Brady.
“You run the football with Blount,” Wannstedt said. “The other way they do it, when Brady played Peyton Manning [and high-scoring Indianapolis Colts teams] in some games in the past – when Bill wanted to shorten the game or take the air out of the ball or whatever, Brady would snap the ball with one second. So keep an eye on that.”
[Newsletter: Get 5 great stories from the Yahoo Sports blogs in your inbox every morning!]
Eat clock. Possess the ball. Control tempo. Take first downs. Wear Atlanta’s defense down and keep its offense on the sideline. That’s how Wannstedt sees New England attacking a Falcons defense that finished last in the NFL in rushing yards after first contact.
And New England’s approach on defense?
Well, Wannstedt boasted some insight from cornerback Darrelle Revis, the former Patriots star whom he coached at the University of Pittsburgh. When Wannstedt was speaking with Revis recently, the Jets cornerback said he believed from personal experience that Belichick is likely to line up No. 1 corner Malcolm Butler on Atlanta’s No. 2 wideout Mohamed Sanu. That would allow New England to handle Sanu 1-on-1 and then devote consistent double-coverage to Julio Jones with Eric Rowe and a safety over the top.
Wannstedt also said from his experience with Belichick, the Patriots have one tremendous advantage going into Sunday night: The multitude of players on the roster who have been in this game, as well as a coaching staff that has a wealth of knowledge about how to handle the week leading up to it. From his personal experience of spending Super Bowl XXVII with the Dallas Cowboys (the first for then-head coach Jimmy Johnson and his staff), Wannstedt said the week is a logistical and preparation nightmare for first-timers.
“[How to manage it] was a topic,” Wannstedt said of the 1992 Cowboys. “How long do we practice? How much physical contact do we have? How long do we want to have the meetings? How much free time [do we give] the players? All these things that Atlanta is dealing with right now – New England’s not dealing with it. New England, they know exactly what they want to do. They just pull out the blueprint from what they’ve done the last seven times, and here we go.”
“I think Bill really thinks he’s got the veteran team,” Wannstedt said. “They’ve been here before. As the game wears on, it might be a penalty, it might be a blown assignment – Atlanta will make three or four mistakes during the course of the game that gives New England the advantage. And at the end of the day, New England wins the game because they make less mistakes. … That’s what I think [Bill] is thinking. I think he’s thinking, ‘Let’s keep this tight and they’ll make more mistakes.’ Whether it’s inexperience because of the young players, a couple rookies, [guys who are in their] first time to the Super Bowl, whatever it is – that they’ll make a few more mistakes and [the Patriots] will find a way to win.”
Don’t confuse that opinion as a sign of Wannstedt’s belief. He’s actually picking the Falcons on Sunday, believing Atlanta’s running backs – and not quarterback Matt Ryan – will be the difference. We’ll know Sunday night if he’s right or whether the Patriots will be taking the air out of Wannstedt, too.
More NFL on Yahoo Sports
210