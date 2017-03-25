Fantasy Baseball draft kit: Cheat sheet to help you win a title

Our experts are here to help you win a Fantasy Baseball title in 2017. Check out what’s new on Yahoo for this season and then sign up to play. But before making your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place, so you can study for your draft and come out on top.
Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season.
Rankings
Overall top 250 | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | OF | SP | RP
Big Board: Top 50 assets heading into 2017
Draft strategy
Sleepers to target | Four breakout candidates | Bust alert: Players to avoid
Mock Draft now: Get ready for the real thing
Players on rise after hot springs | Guys falling
Most reliable options that get overlooked
Inside one expert’s draft portfolio
How much should spring training impact drafts?
Dream draft scenarios and expert tips
Players most likely to take a step back
Guys Yahoo experts covet most in drafts
All upside-team: Players who could deliver
Old faces in new places with most appeal
Three-round mock starts in controversial fashion
Rookies with chances to have immediate impact
Steals and reaches of experts’ draft | Podcast recap
Auction strategy: Review of industry league
Players to follow during World Baseball Classic
Price check on AL players in early drafts | Price check on NL players
Hitters
Biggest bargains bats heading into season
Six cheap speed options
Most overvalued hitters by position
Debating which great shortstop to draft
Position debate: Buster Posey or Gary Sanchez?
Five infielders with injury questions | Schwarber among outfielders to monitor
Pitchers
Arms you should avoid paying full price for in drafts
Parks with most impact on pitching
Relievers our experts are targeting | Non-closers worth taking
How to draft closers | Bullpen Depth Chart
Spin Doctors: Johnny Cueto or Stephen Strasburg?
Case for taking Kershaw with the top overall pick in drafts
Seven undervalued pitchers in drafts
Five pitchers with injury questions
Video Analysis
Sleepers: Guys to chase late in drafts
Busts: Four players to avoid drafting
Breakout Candidates: Players set to become studs
Rookies: 2017 class lacks immediate impact
What to do with the 1st overall pick | 2nd pick | 3rd pick | 4th pick | 5th pick | 6th pick | 7th pick | 8th pick | 9th pick | 10th pick | 11th pick | 12th pick | 13th pick | 14th pick
AL East
AL East preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more
Blue Jays: What’s the Encarnacion replacement plan? | Bautista being undervalued
Orioles: Are you paying up for Kevin Gausman?
Rays: Any late-round steals in Tampa Bay?
Red Sox: What is Andrew Benintendi ready to do?
Yankees: New York is a trick team to figure out
AL Central
AL Central preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more
Indians: Just how good is Francisco Lindor?
Royals: Danny Duffy ready to make leap
Tigers: Which Justin Upton shows up this year?
White Sox: What to expect from the kids and when will they arrive?
Twins: Berrios has something to prove in WBC
AL West
AL West preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more
Angels: Does lack of supporting cast hurt Mike Trout?
A’s: Which young player is worth your pick?
Astros: Time to buy in on Alex Bregman or pump the brakes?
Mariners: Is Felix Hernandez in the beginning of a decline?
Rangers: Is Elvis Andrus a sucker play as a mid-tier shortstop?
NL East
NL East preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more
Braves: Dansby Swanson among MLB rookies to watch
Marlins: Two of Miami’s top players could be fantasy busts
Mets: Health tops list of questions for New York
Nationals: Washington has star appeal but not all is certain
Phillies: Will the baseball gods cut Nola a break?
NL Central
NL Central preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more
Brewers: Will Villar be as good as last season?
Cardinals: Does St. Louis have sneak name-brand appeal?
Cubs: Plenty of impact options to pick from
Pirates: Is Andrew McCutchen really the third-best outfielder in Pittsburgh?
Reds: Peraza has become a player of interest
NL West
NL West preview podcast: Sleepers, busts and more
Diamondbacks: Can A.J. Pollock and Zack Greinke bounce back?
Dodgers: Is there any Yasiel Puig intrigue left?
Giants: San Francisco a better team in reality than fantasy
Padres: Was Myers’ breakout for real?
Rockies: Any reason to be leery of Charlie Blackmon?
Player Profile Videos
First Base: Eric Hosmer, Brandon Belt, Josh Bell, Tommy Joseph
Second Base: Rougned Odor, Dee Gordon, Matt Carpenter, Devon Travis, Hernan Perez, Didi Gregorius
Shortstop: Trevor Story, Elvis Andrus, Troy Tulowitzki, Brandon Crawford, Dansby Swanson, Freddy Galvis, Ketel Marte, J.P. Crawford
Third Base: Maikel Franco, Eugenio Suarez, Mike Moustakas, Nick Castellanos, Ryon Healy, Yulieski Gurriel
Catcher: Welington Castillo, Tom Murphy, Stephen Vogt
Outfield: George Springer, Marcell Ozuna, Khris Davis, Domingo Santana, Shin-Soo Choo, David Peralta, Hunter Renfroe, Yasiel Puig, Tyler Naquin, Max Kepler, Ender Inciarte, Jay Bruce, Austin Meadows, Mitch Haniger, Lonnie Chisenhall, Josh Reddick, Lorenzo Cain, Jacoby Ellsbury, Matt Holliday, Leonys Martin
Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, Felix Hernandez, Danny Salazar, Eduardo Rodriguez, Adam Conley, Matt Moore, Tanner Roark, Jon Gray, Dallas Keuchel, Jameson Taillon, Adam Wainwright, Ivan Nova, Junior Guerra, Joe Ross, Dan Straily, Gio Gonzalez, Jason Hammel, Chris Tillman, Alex Wood, Tyler Skaggs, Jordan Zimmermann, Alex Cobb, Cole Hamels
