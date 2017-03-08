Rookies to consider for your Fantasy Baseball draft

With spring training underway, it can mean only one thing: your fantasy baseball draft is just around the corner. With that in mind, the Yahoo fantasy baseball collective serve up some youths for fantasy consideration:

Q. Excluding Yoan Moncada, what rookie-eligible infielder do you feel has the most fantasy impact potential for ’17?

Brandon Funston: JOSH BELL. The 24-year-old is an OBP stalwart who walked more times than he whiffed (21 to 19) in his 128 AB audition with the Pirates last season. He’s only got modest power for a first baseman (maybe something in the range of 15 HRs this season), but his plate discipline gives him a good shot at holding down the No. 2 spot in the Pirates lineup, which could yield a solid Runs tally to go with a more than serviceable batting average. He’s got the kind of upside that can validate a bench spot in deeper leagues (he was taken No. 221 overall in our recent Yahoo Friends and Family draft.



Andy Behrens: I’ve gotta go with DANSBY SWANSON, a guy who didn’t really struggle to adjust last season. I’m not sure Swanson will be uncommonly great in any single category, but I think he can be average-to-useful in every stat. Expect double-digit power and speed totals, plus a respectable average.

Scott Pianowski: I’m in the DANSBY SWANSON camp too; he already shows category-juice potential, and his ability to work the count means two good things — he should carry a solid average, and he’s ready to bat first or second right away. That’s critical when we’re talking about someone in a National-League lineup; those No. 7 and No. 8 slots are death.

Q. Excluding Andrew Benintendi, what rookie-eligible outfielder do you feel has the most fantasy impact potential for ’17?

Funston: San Diego has two top rookie OF contenders in Hunter Renfroe and MANUEL MARGOT. I’ll opt for Margot here because he brings speed where as Renfroe brings the power, and useable speed is at a higher premium right now than power. By useable speed, I mean a player that can be a positive factor in more than just the SB category. With his solid plate discipline, Margot (like Bell above) is a leading candidate to hold down the No. 2 spot in the Padres lineup. He’s averaged a .350 OBP and 56 steals per 162 games in his 466-game minor league career. Margot has the potential to be at least adequate in batting average, runs and, of course, stolen bases.

Pianowski: First of all, stop with this Benintendi Top 100 or even Top 80 stuff. Sucker play. We’re not sure he’ll hit No. 2 right away, or have instant category juice. Remember he skipped Triple-A entirely. Shiny New Toy is still a problem in fantasy. I’m pro-MANUEL MARGOT as well, provided the Padres let him spend most of the year with the big club. You never know how tear-it-all-down rebuilding teams are going to approach this type of thing.

Dalton Del Don: I do think Benintendi is the clear rookie to grab this year, but give me MANUEL MARGOT. PETCO Park has quietly become a neutral park of late (it’s actually slightly increased run scoring over the past three years), and Margot should approach 30 steals. But this really is a rookie class hard to get super excited for overall.

Q. What rookie-eligible pitcher do you feel has the most fantasy impact potential for ’17?

Funston: JHAREL COTTON. Cotton shined in his late-season cup of coffee with the A’s last season (29.1 IP, 2.15 ERA, .82 WHIP, 23 Ks). In addition to an excellent change-up, he throws three other quality pitches. The leading candidate to hold the A’s No. 4 spot in the rotation, Cotton will benefit from Oakland’s home park, and the likely long leash that comes from playing for a team that does not have a very realistic shot at contending (of course, with the A’s, you never know).

Behrens: TYLER GLASNOW’s minor league numbers were simply obscene last season: 1.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 144 Ks in 116.2 IP. If the walks come down a bit, he has clear ace potential. He’ll do his pitching in the right league, too.

Del Don: ROBERT GSELLMAN. He wasn’t highly touted, but it’s hard to argue with a 2.42 ERA last year during his MLB audition. His velocity has increased, and his 14.6 K-BB% rate would’ve ranked top-30 among all starters had he qualified, and that came with a 2.32 GB/FB ratio. Go draft Gsellman.