Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is back: Sign up and make 2017 your season!

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago Cubs fans attend a rally in Grant Park to celebrate the team’s World Series victory on November 4, 2016. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) More

It may only be January, but we at Yahoo Fantasy Sports know that the most passionate fantasy players out there are already eager to create their leagues and get started, so today we’re officially opening Fantasy Baseball season.

As in years past, we are the Official Fantasy Commissioner Game of MLB.com, giving players and fans all they need to dominate including video highlights, MLB “Game of the Day,” condensed games and all of the stats you could ever want. But there is so much more…

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball | 2017 Player Rankings]

Yahoo Sports Fantasy Baseball Experts: Leading up to and throughout the baseball season, you can turn to Yahoo Sports for expert advice, mock drafts and ongoing fantasy tips for both season-long and daily fantasy. Experts like Andy Behrens, Brandon Funston, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski will get you ready to dominate your draft with rankings, team-by-team previews, sleeper and bust picks and much more. But don’t stop there – we’ll keep you up to speed with waiver wire advice, emerging trends, recaps and reaction to breaking news so you can stay ahead of the competition in your league.

New Features: Each season we love to evolve our game and bring the fans what they’re asking for. New features this year will include a deeper player pool to draft from (10+ prospects for each team), Fearless Forecast videos, forecasting the week for players every Monday and, by popular request, you can now add players directly to IR slot from the waivers/free agents list. Finally, we will display batting order for every starting batter on team and match-up pages.

Yahoo Sports Fantasy App: Download the award-winning Yahoo Sports Fantasy app where you can easily manage your entire season from draft until championship. This season, we’re adding weather data and improved research tools. For commissioners, we have already added 90% of our commish tools to the app and soon all commish tools will be available for mobile users. You won’t find this level of commissioner support on any other major fantasy app.

Yahoo Cup: Building off the success from football and basketball season, we’re bringing the season-long daily fantasy contest The Yahoo Cup to baseball. It’s free to enter, single entry, we’re giving out cash prizes every week throughout the season. Stay tuned for full details.

Champion of Champions: We’re bringing back our Champion of Champion contest this year to once again crown the best all around fantasy baseball player.

Yahoo Fantasy Video Features: This season, we’ll be producing a series of features that help fantasy users target top picks, sleepers and busts to keep them ahead of the game and win their Fantasy Baseball draft.

This season, we’ll be producing a series of features that help fantasy users target top picks, sleepers and busts to keep them ahead of the game and win their Fantasy Baseball draft. In addition, coming soon we will be producing a special mock draft among our fantasy and MLB experts. Stay tuned for more details!

This season our gurus will answer your questions via Facebook Live to help you draft and will continue guiding your journey to the top with weekly Q&As during the season. Our crew will also tackle the hottest topics in Fantasy Baseball on our weekly podcast.

With pitchers and catchers starting to report on February 14, now is the time to sign-up for Yahoo Sports Fantasy Baseball and start prepping for the 2017 season.