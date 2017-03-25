Parks with most impact on Fantasy Baseball pitchers

Michael Salfino

Special to Yahoo Sports

Let’s take a look at pitching environments, focusing of course on park factors but also divisions.

For divisions, I used on-base plus slugging percentage (OPS) by all the hitters in each division combined (including pitchers) and only last year’s numbers since that’s the only reasonable representation of how each division currently sits offensively. The major league average last year was .739. These results, as I have been saying all spring, are surprising.

NL East: .725

NL Central: .739

NL West: .744

AL East: .726 (shocking)

AL Central: .751 (baseball’s strongest offensive division last year)

AL West: .749

Remember, every team plays 76 games in its division, or 47 percent of the schedule. We can quibble with the NL West numbers, for example, saying this is a product of just games in Colorado and Arizona and when you’re not pitching there, it’s no worries. But every non-Rockie and non-Diamondback pitcher in that division ends up pitching an expected 23.4 percent of their starts in those two parks.

For park factors, I used FantasyPros three-years averages focusing only on runs. People who I respect tend to focus more on homers but I think that’s unwise. If a park is up for homers but neutral for runs, it’s a neutral ERA environment, period. There’s nothing special about how a pitcher gives up his runs.

Combining these two factors, of course, Colorado is awful. When I adjust for half the games being at home and 23.5 percent of games being in the division on the road, I get about a 16 percent drag on the averages for pitchers there. But then it drops down to little more than a third of that for the next worst environment, pitching for the Diamondbacks.

After that, it’s the Indians, even though Progressive Field has been considered at times a pitcher’s park. Fenway is up next with a 5.1 percent drag, but of course worse for lefties at about 6 percent, meaning that pitching as a lefty in Fenway is like pitching for the Diamondbacks. The Rangers (about 4.8 percent) and Kansas City (3.1 percent) are next.

The best teams for pitchers based on home park and divisions are the Mets, Dodgers and Mariners (you can basically pretend they are in the National League). But the Angels, Phillies and Cubs also are sneaky good pitching environments based on this data.

I suggest you limit this data to breaking ties. There’s a chance that this is already baked into Yahoo ADP, but I’m skeptical. For example….

Chris Sale (ADP 22): Remember, we’re going against the grain and saying pitching in the AL Central was TOUGHER than pitching in the AL East (based on that OPS data). But U.S. Cellular Field (which, sigh, now is Guaranteed Rate Field, which just rolls right off he tongue) was for the last three years a very slight drag on runs, according to Fantasy Pros. Fenway is about 18 percent boost for scoring for left-handed pitchers. I wrote for The Wall Street Journal about lefties in Fenway.

Corey Kluber (ADP 27) vs. Yu Darvish (ADP 42): I strongly suspect this is all about perceived environment: Texas is bad. But actually, Cleveland/Progressive Field has been tougher for hurlers. There’s no way these guys should otherwise be separated by a round. I won’t fight you if you pick Kluber first given Darvish’s injury history. But Darvish pitched great last year. They’re at best a tossup.

Aaron Sanchez (ADP 121) vs. Michael Fulmer (ADP 120): Fulmer sometimes gets selected over Sanchez because of perceived environmental differences that are very minimal (pitching for Toronto only about 1 percent worse in the model). So if you think Sanchez is better, just pick him. And that goes for all AL East pitchers outside of Boston. Pitching for the Yankees is a slight plus in our model and ditto the Orioles. And pitching for the Rays has the 10th best environment adjusting for park and division.

Lance McCullers (ADP 149): Any excuse I can use to highlight McCullers, I’m going to go for. He could break down inside 100 innings and it wouldn’t surprise anyone, but he also could win the Cy Young. Strictly when it comes to scoring, the past three years, runs in Houston/Minute Maid Park work out to 96.2 on a scale where 100 is exactly average. Note that the centerfield fence was brought in significantly this year, from 436 to 409 feet.

