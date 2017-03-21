Top hitter values to target in Fantasy Baseball drafts

Here are some hitters who stand out as very savvy draft picks based on current Yahoo ADPs.

Hanley Ramirez (1B, ADP 74): According to MLB stat-provider Inside Edge, HanRam aced all the top metrics, including well-hit rate of at bats (.184 vs. MLB average .138) and quality at-bat rate (44% vs. MLB average o 39%, note this includes getting on base or hitting the ball hard or having a seven-plus-pitch at bat).

Forget about the predictive aspect of second-half splits, which I reject with vets like Ramirez, but instead note that the 22 homers after the All-Star break show he can be a vital championship cog for long stretches. This price last year’s .286 with 30 bombs and 111 RBI plus nine steals is crazy low. He’s going to mostly DH but hit very well in the role last year in a small sample (1.167 on-base plus slugging, 11 games).

Evan Longoria (3B, ADP 83): Hits the ball hard (.205 well-hit rate, according to Inside-Edge). He’s also become a super-extreme flyball hitter so his 36 homers last year may not be as primed for regression as many suspect. He’s also been very durable now (160-plus games) for four straight years.

Justin Turner (3B, ADP 122): Like Longoria he sports a now extreme GB/FB (0.57 vs. MLB average of 0.83, according to Baseball-Reference). So you can project him for about a .200 ISO (slugging minus average) and that’s going to be about 25 homers easy. The health is a bigger concern. But additional upside is in average, which will be closer to .300 if he reverts to his .314 career BABIP (.293 last year), though that is hurt by more fly balls, of course.

Jake Lamb (3B, ADP 153): The returning leader in well-hit rate (.235, second to David Ortiz’s .268). The others, according to Inside Edge: Miguel Cabrera, Victor Martinez (below), Freddie Freeman, Nolan Arenado, Yoenis Cespedes…. All great hitters. But no one really believes Lamb. His BABIP was far out of line with his well-hit, dipping somehow to .294 from .344 in 2015. Lamb also is 26 so maybe the well-hit rate is more predictive than the more pedestrian .160 (still B-minus) in 2015.

Jose Ramirez (2B/3B, ADP 163): The .300 average seems real to me given his great contact rate (just 62 Ks in 618 plate appearances). The 46 doubles tells me he should homer more (I’ll give him 15). And he will run (22 of 29 last year on the bases). Add in position flexibility and this is crazy cheap.

Brandon Belt (1B, ADP 166): I always hate Belt relative to price given he’s such a fantasy darling in Expertville. But the public seems off him despite a solid well-hit (.181) and being one of the most extreme flyball hitters in the game (0.38 grounders per flyball). The park hurts him no doubt (six home homers, 11 road). But maybe that first half (.928 OPS, 10 homers) can be sustained for a full season. At this price, it pays to find out. I also like the 100-plus walks paying more dividends in getting fatter pitches to hit.

Jonathan Schoop (2B, ADP 173): He’s so undisciplined (21 walks, 137 Ks). While I hate these types in reality, we need power and Schoop’s is legit (25 bombs last year and 57 in his career in 1,389 at bats). He’s coming into his power-peak, too, at age 25 so I would expect his homer-rate to increase. A plus-.200 ISO would not shock me and then we’re talking maybe 30 homers.

Victor Martinez (DH, ADP 183): See the guys with the best well-hit rate above. I don’t care about filling up my DH slot. He’s also 38 but I think he’s like Edgar Martinez, who had adjusted OPSs of 60% better than average, 39% better and 41% better from ages 38-to-40. Last year, VMart was 23% better and even that plays nicely at this price assuming he can again hit close to .300 (career .301 hitter) with 25-plus jacks.

Brandon Phillips (2B, ADP: 246): I’m almost embarrassed to be touting Phillips but he’s projected to hit fifth and is more likely to move up than down. He’s been a .290-plus hitter the past two years (and hit .296 on the road last year). Plus he makes so much contact that .300 is quite possible if not probable. Phillips allows you to get cheap power at a batting average risk, so Schoop and Phillips for example are a nice MI tandem. If Phillips sticks in the fifth spot in the batting order as is projected, that’s the old Bill James prime stolen-base slot given the need to manufacture runs with the bottom of the order. So 20+ steals may again in the cards like in 2015.