Fantasy Baseball: Four breakout players to draft

From the high-flying Colorado Rockies to the young, talented Houston Astros squad, our pool of Fantasy Baseball experts sat down to make their picks for fantasy breakout candidates in the 2017 MLB season.

Breakout names to watch:

David Dahl (OF, Rockies) – Dahl has 20/20 potential and don’t be surprised if he hits .300. With Colorado scoring a ton of runs, expect Dahl to be a key player. (Scott Pianowski)

Alex Bregman (IF, Astros) – The former No. 2 overall pick showed great promise last year. Fantastic bat speed, has great command of a strike zone. (Brandon Funston)

Danny Duffy (LHP, Royals) – Seriously. His K minus walk rate last year was better than the last three Cy Young winners and he’ll be a legit candidate this year. (Dalton Del Don)

Nate Jones (RHP, White Sox) – Two straight years with a sub-1 WHIP, great pitching ratios. It was 80 strikeouts in 70 innings last year. He’s the sort of relief pitcher you can own even in a non-closing role. (Andy Behrens)