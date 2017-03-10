Old faces in new places with most Fantasy Baseball appeal

With spring training underway, it can mean only one thing: your fantasy baseball draft is just around the corner. With that in mind, the Yahoo fantasy baseball collective share the players they feel will most benefit from an offseason change of venue:

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Q. What infielder do you feel will see the biggest boost in fantasy value after changing teams this offseason?

Brandon Funston: KENDRYS MORALES. Morales, who has 1B-eligibility in the Yahoo game, hit 30 home runs last season, 18 of them on the road. KC’s Kauffman Stadium has played as a below average hitter’s park over the past several years, while Toronto’s Rogers Centre is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in MLB. Slated to hit No. 5 behind OBP standouts Josh Donaldson and Jose Bautista, Morales is well positioned to push 30/100 again with a nice bump up from last year’s .263 BA, assuming he can maintain his health.



Andy Behrens: Maybe it’s cheating to say IAN DESMOND, because he’s only eligible in the outfield at the moment. But he’ll be playing first base this year, and doing it in Coors Field, the best possible environment for a hitter. Desmond is coming off a 20/20 season in Texas, and I see no reason he can’t hold last season’s value.

Scott Pianowski: Look at Behrens, ever the cheater. I think Desmond’s misunderstood — while he has a ground-ball tilt to his profile, that didn’t keep him from a monstrous fantasy season in Texas. He’s commonly drafted 10-15 picks too late in many drafts. It’s interesting to see Funston opt for Morales (whom I also like), which I take as a comment against JEAN SEGURA in Seattle. While no one expects Segura to keep his pop from last year, he is a .280 career hitter with plentiful speed (and two positions of eligibility). I’m still expecting a strong year.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball| 2017 Player Rankings | Mock Draft]

Q. What outfielder do you feel will see the biggest boost in fantasy value after changing teams this offseason?

Funston: IAN DESMOND. Typical Behrens, cheating by listing Desmond among the infielders (above) while he currently sits as OF-eligible only. But, either way, he makes the obvious point that no matter where he plays, he’ll do it in the best home park for hitters that MLB has to offer.

Pianowski: There’s been a lot of talk about Desmond, maybe too much talk. I’ll give you a different answer just to keep the conversation brisk and lively. Washington probably has the best lineup in the National League right now, and I expect ADAM EATON to be a monster at the top of it. If he could score 90-plus runs with that lousy White Sox outfit in each of the last two years, maybe 110-115 are coming in DC, along with a plus average, double-digit homers and double-digit steals.

Dalton Del Don: ERIC THAMES. He’s back in MLB, will hit in the middle of the Brewers’ lineup and projection systems love him. Thames will play first base, but he’s OF eligible, and Miller Park has increased home runs for left-handed batters by 49 percent over the past three seasons, which is the highest in baseball. There’s a legit chance at 35+ homers here.

Q. What pitcher do you feel will see the biggest boost in fantasy value after changing teams this offseason?

Funston: CLAY BUCHHOLZ. Ok, I realize that this answer might seem a bit strange, but hear me out. Chris Sale gets the obvious Wins upgrade potential, but he will have to take on the head winds of the AL East much more often now – four of the five parks in the AL East are hitter friendly (three of them considered extremely friendly), while four of the five parks in the AL Central are considered either neutral or favor pitchers.

Not only does Buchholz get to face pitchers now instead of designated hitters, but he gets out of Boston, where his ERA has been higher than his road mark for six straight seasons (over the past three seasons, his ERA at Boston is 5.42 compared to 3.77 on the road). He goes from a nothing-to-see-hear-move-on fantasy option to someone who could find roto relevance again in the NL. At the very least, I saved you from having to read three straight glowing takes on Sale (see below).

Read More