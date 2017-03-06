Big 12 Tournament preview and predictions: Can West Virginia or Baylor challenge Kansas?

The 2017 Big 12 tournament tips off Wednesday at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Here is an in-depth look at the tournament including a complete bracket, TV information, analysis and predictions.

THE KEY QUESTIONS

1. Who is the favorite?

It’s Kansas — how could it not be? How could it not be the team that has won 13 regular season titles in a row? How could it not be the team that won this year’s title by a whopping three-game margin. The Jayhawks are by no means the runaway favorites. They’re not even the conference’s highest rated team in some predictive rankings. And they certainly have flaws. But it’s frankly unfair to Kansas to think anybody else is the favorite, especially in front of a home crowd in Kansas City.

2. Who else could win the tournament?

West Virginia is 2-4 in Big 12 tournament games since moving to the conference in 2012, but poses the biggest threat to Kansas. It beat the Jayhawks by 16 in Morgantown, and held a double-digit lead in the final few minutes at Allen Fieldhouse before a spectacular collapse. If the two teams were to meet a third time in the final, the betting line would be pretty darn close to a pick ’em.

Baylor also heads north to Kansas City with a real shot at taking home a title. So do Iowa State and Oklahoma State. If there’s a team outside of the top five that can make a run, it’s probably Kansas State, but watch out for Oklahoma as a deep sleeper. The Sooners, a strong defensive team, have won two of three, and in that one loss, they led Kansas by 12 midway through the second half.

3. Who got the best and worst draw?

The Big 12 was never going to hand any team an easy draw, but Iowa State has received a particularly difficult one. The Cyclones lost a three-way tiebreaker with Baylor and West Virginia, and now their road to Saturday goes through the conference’s best team and its hottest team throughout much of February.

If any team can feel happy about the bracket, it’s Kansas State. Bruce Weber’s club dodged any bad loss potential by receiving a bye to the quarters, and gets Baylor — the most vulnerable of the top three seeds, and a team the Wildcats have already beaten this year — in its first game.

BUBBLE IMPLICATIONS

Kansas State (19-12, 8-10, KenPom 32, RPI 58): A win over Baylor should get the Wildcats in. A loss would leave Kansas State right where it is: Hoping the committee forgets about its 302nd-ranked non-conference schedule and chooses to focus on its wins at Oklahoma State, over West Virginia and at Baylor. Should the Wildcats lose to Baylor, they’ll be one of the more interesting and telling bubble cases come Sunday.

Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12, KenPom 36, RPI 107), TCU (17-14, 6-12, KenPom 45, RPI 79):After spending much of January and February on the bubble, both the Red Raiders and Horned Frogs have fallen off it, and have to win four games in four days to make the tournament.

PLAYERS POINT GUARDS TO WATCH

1. Frank Mason III, G, Kansas: Mason is a, if not the, National Player of the Year favorite. He’s also just one of four Big 12 lead guards who have had All-American-caliber seasons.

2. Jevon Carter, G, West Virginia: The Big 12 defensive player of the year fuels Press Virginia, but is a fearless and increasingly efficient offensive player too.

3. Monte Morris, G, Iowa State: Morris has smashed the NCAA record for assist-to-turnover ratio with a 6.17-to-1 mark this season, and has capped off an outstanding four-year career in Ames in style.

