Canelo Alvarez-Jaime Munguía live updates: Odds, undercard, highlights, analysis

Canelo Álvarez faces Jaime Munguía on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with his undisputed super middleweight titles on the line. (Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy/Getty Images)

It's Cinco de Mayo weekend and, as usual, Saúl "Canelo" Álvarez is headlining a pay-per-view card. What is out of the norm, however, is that Álvarez will be lacing up the gloves and putting his undisputed super middleweight championship on the line against a Mexican opponent.

It's been seven years since Álvarez last fought a fellow countryman, a unanimous decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in May of 2017. On Saturday, Álvarez (60-2, 39 KOs) is lending his shine and welcoming the undefeated Jaime Munguía (44-0, 35 KOs) into the ring for the main event.

[Related: How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía]

Munguía, at 27, has demonstrated his skill with 44 professional fights to his name. Despite having faced formidable opponents, he has yet to go up against someone like Álvarez, who is widely recognized as the biggest name in boxing and holds titles across four weight divisions.

With the anticipation building, the question is whether Álvarez will maintain his dominance, or if the young Mexican contender will make his mark by defeating him.

Follow our live blog below for all the latest updates:

Live 3 updates Maestre taunts Stanionis after landing a shot and Stanionis immediately claps him with a right and he has to hold.



Not a very bright decision.#boxing #CaneloMunguia — Ryan O'Hara (@OHaraSports) May 5, 2024

Maestre has hardly landed a darn thing. #boxing #CaneloMunguia — Ryan O'Hara (@OHaraSports) May 5, 2024

Here we go with the first fight of the night! It's Eimantas Stanionis (-1000) vs. Gabriel Maestre Perez (+650) and it's starting now

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguía live results, highlights, odds (Start time 8 p.m. ET, DAZN/PPV.com)

Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Álvarez (-400) vs. Jaime Munguía (+333)

WBC interim welterweight title: Mario Barrios (-1000) vs. Fabian Maidana (+650)

WBC interim featherweight title: Brandon Figueroa (-1200) vs. Jessie Magdaleno (+700)

Welterweight: Eimantas Stanionis (-1000) vs. Gabriel Maestre Perez (+650)