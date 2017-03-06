Big East Tournament preview and predictions: 7 NCAA tournament bids a real possibility

The 2017 Big East tournament tips off Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here is an in-depth look at the tournament including a complete bracket, TV information, analysis and predictions.

THE KEY QUESTIONS

1. Who is the favorite?

Villanova, of course. The senior class of Josh Hart, Kris Jenkins and Darryl Reynolds has actually only won one Big East tournament title, but they’ve now won four Big East regular season championships, and topped this year’s standings by three games.

2. Who else could win the tournament?

Villanova is head and shoulders above the rest of the league, so any other pick is a long shot, but there are four other contenders. Providence, which has won six-straight, is the conference’s hottest team. Butler is its second-best. Seton Hall, the defending tournament champion, has a trio of upperclassmen who were also major contributors on last year’s team. And Marquette, who could get Villanova in the semifinals, is one of two teams to beat the Wildcats this year.

Of the four, Butler is probably the best bet to upset Villanova. After all, the Bulldogs have already done so twice this season. Of the rest, perhaps Creighton could get hot from beyond the arc and get to the final. But if you want conference tournament upsets, it’s probably best to look somewhere other than the Big East.

3. Who got the best and worst draw?

Any team who can get to Saturday’s title game without having to go through Villanova — so any team on the bottom half of the bracket — has to feel pretty good about its draw. Xavier might be feeling the best of all: The Musketeers should pick up a comfortable win over DePaul, then will get a chance to pick up a massive résumé win over Butler, which is projected as a 3-seed by some bracketologists.

Marquette, on the other hand, gets a tough matchup with Seton Hall as its first and possibly only chance to supplement its still-questionable résumé. And even if the Golden Eagles get that win to shore up their NCAA tournament chances, they’d still have the top seed standing in between them and an appearance in the final.

BUBBLE IMPLICATIONS

Marquette (19-11, 10-8, KenPom 28, RPI 55): The Golden Eagles appear to be in pretty good shape, but a more nuanced look at their résumé shows that four of their five best wins on paper came against Creighton and Xavier after those teams had lost their star players to injuries. But, that being said, an upset of Villanova and a few nice non-conference victories have Marquette in pretty good position. A win over Seton Hall in the 4/5 game would be nice, but probably not necessary.

Seton Hall (20-10, 10-8, KenPom 54, RPI 43): Most bracketologists seemed to think the Pirates punched their tourney ticket with a road win at Butler on the season’s final weekend. They could do that definitively with a win over Marquette. Without it, they’re still in very good shape, but aren’t a lock.

Providence (20-11, 10-8, KenPom 53, RPI 52): The Friars have won six in a row, and four of the six victories came over postseason teams. They don’t have a win that stands alone at the top of their résumé, but they did beat Butler, and are 5-2 against fellow bubble teams. One more win would almost surely be enough.

Xavier (19-12, 9-9, KenPom 43, RPI 34): The Musketeers have beaten one team over the past month … and that team is DePaul. They have no signature wins, and most of what they do have came prior to Edmond Sumner’s season-ending injury. They almost surely need two wins, over DePaul and Butler, to save their season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

You know about Villanova’s stars — Hart, Jenkins, Jalen Brunson, etc. — but here are three non-Villanova players to watch at The Garden.

Angel Delgado is the best player in the conference who doesn't play for Villanova.

