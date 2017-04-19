Aaron Hernandez's former agent isn't convinced it was suicide and at least one person might agree

Former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murder Aaron Hernandez was said to have committed suicide early Wednesday morning, although not everyone is convinced that Hernandez killed himself.

Hernandez’s former agent, Brian Murphy, tweeted out following the news that he’s not entirely convinced the death was by his own hands.

Absolutely no chance he took his own life. Chico was not a saint, but my family and I loved him and he would never take his own life. — Brian Murphy (@A1Murph) April 19, 2017





There have been a lot of reactions around the NFL to Hernandez’s death, and Murphy’s suspicion might not be shared by many. Especially after it was reported by the Massachusetts Department of Corrections that Hernandez “was in a single cell” with “his door [blocked] from the inside by jamming the door with various items.” That would suggest that it could be only suicide, if the details are accurate.

Following the suicide report, another person close to the case reportedly had their doubts. TMZ is reporting that Hernandez’s lawyer, Jose Baez, who recently helped get a not guilty verdict for Hernandez last week in the double murder case that was separate from the Odin Lloyd conviction, does not believe it was suicide and says it could be an inside job — either from an inmate or a prison worker.

After beating the double-murder rap, Hernandez might have been a year away from having an appeal heard by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court in the Odin Lloyd case and — slim or not — possibly one day being a free man again.

Do others agree that this could have been something other than suicide? ESPN’s Josina Anderson reportedly spoke with one of Hernandez’s former Patriots teammates who had his doubts upon hearing the news.

Another former teammate of Aaron Hernandez I spoke with this am having a hard time believing he took his own life: "I am not buying it." — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2017





That former Pats teammate added: "I'll never believe (Aaron Hernandez) went out that way. Yes he has emotions, but he's not wired like that" — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 19, 2017





The lack of a suicide note perhaps will keep this a mystery until further proof surfaces that this was at the hands of Hernandez and not someone else.

