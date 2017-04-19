Aaron Hernandez didn't appear suicidal and left no note, prison spokesman says

Among the questions that will be asked in the wake of Aaron Hernandez’s suicide inside his prison cell Wednesday morning is how authorities could have let it happen.

A spokesman for Massachusetts prisons said Hernandez’s suicide was a surprise to them. Assistant deputy commissioner of communications Christopher Fallon told the Associated Press that officials had no concern that the former New England Patriots tight end committing suicide. The AP said Hernandez would have been transferred to a mental health unit if officials were concerned about him taking his own life.

The AP story also said officials did not immediately find a suicide note from Hernandez. USA Today’s Patriots Wire points out that only one in four prisoners who commit suicide leave a note.

Hernandez played for the Patriots from 2010-12. In April of 2015 Hernandez was convicted for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd, a semi-pro football player and acquaintance. Hernandez was sentenced to life in prison. TMZ reported that right after his conviction in 2015, Hernandez was on suicide watch.

Last week Hernandez was found not guilty of double murder in connection to a 2012 drive-by shooting in downtown Boston.

Aaron Hernandez was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday morning. (AP) More

