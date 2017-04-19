Twitter reacts to former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's suicide

On Wednesday morning, the Massachusetts Department of Corrections announced that former NFL star Aaron Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell. The news comes just days after Hernandez was acquitted of a double murder. Hernandez was still serving a life sentence after being found guilty in the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd.
The sports world took to Twitter with reactions to Hernandez’s death.
Aaron Hernandez left nothing but a wake of misery and betrayal. A tragic and sad story. Feel for his victim's families and his daughter.
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 19, 2017
The suicide of former Patriot Aaron Hernandez comes on the same day of Patriots' scheduled visit at White House to meet with POTUS.
— Linsey Davis (@LinseyDavis) April 19, 2017
Here is the statement from the Massachusetts Department of Correction on Aaron Hernandez's suicide pic.twitter.com/E6sXHX38iq
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 19, 2017
Asked by CNBC days ago for one word to associate with Aaron Hernandez, Bill Belichick said, "tragedy."
From beginning to end, a tragedy.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2017
Patriots spokesperson tells me they won't be commenting on Hernandez today during visit to White House, but they are aware of what happened
— Blair Miller (@BlairMillerTV) April 19, 2017
#RIP Aaron Hernandez…something doesn't feel right about him committing suicide…#prayingfor✌????…
GOOD MORNING TO ALL…
— Ike Taylor (@Ike_SwagginU) April 19, 2017
R.I.P Aaron Hernandez
— SAVAG£ (@ClaudePelon) April 19, 2017
Damn man… Aaron Hernandez wow. Had everything he wanted in life then lost it all. RIP…. damn
— Brandon King (@BrandonKing4787) April 19, 2017
Tragic story of one man's life decisions who affected many families including his own. Aaron Hernandez.
— Gerald Alexander (@GAlexander21) April 19, 2017
More Aaron Hernandez coverage from Yahoo Sports:
• Hernandez commits suicide in prison cell
• Dan Wetzel: Slight change in Hernandez during his final days
• Hernandez’s agent skeptical of prison suicide
• Prison: Hernandez showed no suicidal signs, left no note
5.4k