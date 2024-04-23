Aces star Kelsey Plum, Giants TE Darren Waller file for divorce after 1 year of marriage

One of the biggest athlete power couples is breaking up.

Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum and New York Giants Pro Bowler Darren Waller filed a joint petition for divorce in Clark County, Nevada on Tuesday, according to People. The couple married a little more than a year ago after sporadic rumors of them dating.

Plum acknowledged the news in a statement posted to her social media, saying she was "devastated."

The full statement:

"I'm devastated. I walked through fire for that man, but now I see it's time to go. God has given me an incredible life, and I'm truly so grateful for the profound love from my family and friends. One day I'll share my story, today is not that day. Thank you for the grace to process my pain, to forgive and move forward. Today and everyday I will continue to choose joy.

"Much love KP

"Philippians 1:6"

The last line is a bible quote reading "He who began a good work in you will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ."

Kelsey Plum and Darren Waller started dating when they were both starring in Las Vegas. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The couple began dating when Waller was starring for the Las Vegas Raiders. He was traded to the Giants less than two weeks after their wedding was announced. The trade caught them "off guard," as Waller later told People:

“It’s not ideal to have the person that you love the most not with on a daily basis, but we make it work,” he tells PEOPLE.

The NFL star said he and Plum "encourage each other" in their respective careers as well as in personal challenges and wellness goals. The couple has "gotten a lot better at just being there for each other," as Waller adjusts to life in New York, he said.

The development comes with Plum, 29, preparing for the upcoming WNBA season, with the Aces going for a championship three-peat, while the 31-year-old Waller contemplates retirement after nine years in and out of the NFL. He began his career with the Baltimore Ravens before being suspended a year due to substance abuse issues.

Waller joined the Raiders after completing a rehab program and soon became one of the most productive tight ends in football. He posted 52 catches, 552 receiving yards and one touchdown in 12 games last season.