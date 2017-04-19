Aaron Hernandez exhibited the slightest change in his final days

Across his second murder trial, across what would be the final days of his life before his prison cell suicide Wednesday, there was the slightest change in Aaron Hernandez. It was a behind-the-scenes betrayal of his public face, one that stared down homicide cases and life sentences with a carefree attitude and a hauntingly happy smile.

Hernandez began to talk more. Talk to whomever was around him – lawyers and court officers and courthouse workers and the few confidants who dared to show their faces. He’d always been an engaged defendant and a defiant presence, but this was different. Maybe it was four years penned up. Maybe it was the realization that this, sitting inside a courtroom, was the most contact from the outside he’d ever again get. Maybe it was a sign of what was to come, years and years, decades and decades of emptiness and regret.

So Hernandez began to talk, especially about the world that was barreling along without him. Not much, but something. From the weather to the NFL news to how his old college teammate Tim Tebow was attempting a baseball career to the traffic on the highways to and from prison. He was open to small talk.

Every day Hernandez would show up in Courtroom 906 in downtown Boston and confront a few rows of family and friends of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he was charged with killing one Boston summer night in 2012. There were parents and cousins and wives and friends and an entire close-knit community of Abreus and Furtados who showed up everyday in court to support each other.

He’d talk about that, too.

Hernandez had no one. Or almost no one. Most days not a single supporter showed up. Not his mother. Not his brother. Not any of the old guys he played ball with or boyhood friends or hangers-on who used to flock to his star power. Not even the folks who once cheered for him from Bristol Central High School to the University of Florida to the New England Patriots. His defense team served papers to get his old coach, Bill Belichick, to come and offer some kind of character support. Belichick managed to dodge it.

A couple months back, across the street from Suffolk County Court, a million Patriots fans turned out for a parade and rally on the bricked expanse in front of Boston’s city hall. It was the second Super Bowl won without him. Now, none still cared for him. Most just cursed him.

View photos Aaron Hernandez blows his daughter a kiss in court. (AP) More

Other than spot appearances by his forever-loyal fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, one visit from his 4-year-old daughter and occasional trips to court by Shay’s friends, he was all, all alone.

He talked about it. And tried to laugh about it. At least he had the Department of Corrections, he’d crack. At least the court officers would stand by him, he’d say with a smile. They’d never leave him. At least he had his attorneys, he’d joke. At the beginning and end of every day of court he’d hug them, kiss them, act like he was a long-lost brother, not billable hours they’d booked the night before.

Gallows humor in the face of a gruesome reality – he was isolated and all but forgotten. A hint of him dreaming of the old days – even as he knew he was 27 and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. And no matter all that fantastical talk about winning a retrial in the Odin Lloyd case and winning that, nothing was ever going to change. He killed Lloyd in 2013, just as the jury said. The evidence was overwhelming on that one. Hernandez, for all his wickedness, was never dumb.

Aaron Hernandez was found hanging from a bed sheet at 3:05 a.m. ET Wednesday inside the Souza Baranowski Correctional Center. A man who once lived the big life in a 7,100-square-foot, three-car garage mansion, stuffed his few belongings up against the cell door to buy himself a couple extra seconds to die.

The suicide came just five days after a jury found him not guilty in the deaths of Abreu and Furtado. It was a legal vindication but not much more. Hernandez was there that night, riding shotgun with his buddy, Alexander Bradley, as they pulled up on a carload of Cape Verdean immigrants they’d briefly encountered earlier. Someone opened fire, killing two, wounding one and forever changing everything.

Read More