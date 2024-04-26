Jackson Holliday sent back to Triple-A after struggling in first 10 games with Orioles

A little more than two weeks after his much-hyped call up, Baltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday is headed back to the minors.

Holliday, 20, was called up April 10 and then struggled mightily in his first 10 big-league games. He recorded only two hits in 34 at-bats, walked twice and struck out 18 times, which included seven games with multiple K's.

“You’re talking about somebody who’s never failed before. It’s a tough place to. I don’t think anybody, except for the people that are down here in uni, understand how hard this is,” said Orioles manager Brandon Hyde last week. “He’s going to go through struggles, and that’s part of being a professional baseball player — how you deal with it, adversity, tough at-bats.”

Jackson Holliday batted .059 in 34 at-bats after being called up on April 10. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Holliday, the son of former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday, had high expectations after being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He played with all four full-season minor-league affiliates of the Orioles in 2023 and was off to a roaring start with Triple-A Norfolk earlier this season. In 10 games at Triple-A before his call-up, Holliday slashed .333/.482/.595 with two home runs and nine RBI.

Holliday will now get some time to restore his confidence and continue developing to help the first-place Orioles down the road.