NFL Draft: Packers fan upset with team's 1st pick, and Lions fans hilariously rubbed it in

Offensive lineman Jordan Morgan was the Packers' first-round pick of the NFL Draft. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

One of the best parts of the NFL Draft for many years was watching New York Jets fans get angry at the team's picks. The fan putting his head in his hands when the Jets passed Warren Sapp for tight end Kyle Brady will live forever.

We got a flashback to that type of reaction on Thursday night, but from a Green Bay Packers fan. And from Detroit Lions fans who loved his pain.

In the lead-up to the draft, Packers fans seemingly wanted Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, and to an unusual extent. DeJean, or plenty of other defensive players, were on the board when the Packers went on the clock with the 25th pick. And the Packers took Arizona offensive tackle Jordan Morgan, a fringe first-round talent.

One Packers fan was front and center on ESPN's broadcast when the pick was made, and, well, we've all been there with our favorite team and draft picks we don't like.

A Packers fan shown on ESPN did not seem to enjoy Green Bay's selection of Arizona OT Jordan Morgan at No. 25. #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/weGuacQ8Co — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 26, 2024

Hey, Lions fans went a long time in between being able to dunk on Packers fans like this.

Usually the NFL Draft is a time for optimism. Fans talk themselves into picks that are made, even if they were completely off the radar. Morgan might end up being an excellent tackle, and it's never bad to add to the offensive line. Either way, that Packers fan's reaction will be remembered for a long time.