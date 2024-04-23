Zach Wilson’s family was pumped up after his trade to Broncos

After the Denver Broncos agreed to trade a sixth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick on Monday, the quarterback’s family quickly took to social media to celebrate.

Wilson’s mom, Lisa, shared videos on her Instagram story showing multiple Broncos flags in their front yard alongside orange and blue balloons. The family likely knew about the possibility of the trade and had time to prepare — they also live in Utah so they might already be fans, and it’s likely easy to find Broncos gear at their local stores.

“Excited for a fresh new start,” Lisa captioned one of her Instagram stories. “Let’s go!”

In another post: “Surround yourself with People the love you, cheer for you and want you to succeed.”

The Wilson’s worked quick after the #Jets trade. 🤣 Zach Wilson’s mom had new #Broncos flags flying outside the house + balloons + Zach’s dad already had the Denver jersey on to celebrate. Zach’s #NFL career gets a second chance. 🎥 lifeaccordingtolisa #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/VyHKmaWXX3 — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 23, 2024

Later in the day, Lisa posted a video showing friends and family celebrating the trade with Broncos gear and flags at what appears to be a frozen yogurt shop.

Zach Wilson’s family wanted out of New York BADLY lmfaooo pic.twitter.com/HIPj8epuwF — Landon🪐 (@surelando) April 23, 2024

Welcome to Denver, Zach Wilson. Judging from the social media posts, the family seems to be fired up about his new opportunity with the Broncos.

