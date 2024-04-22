Broncos trade late-round pick to Jets for QB Zach Wilson

The Denver Broncos have agreed to trade a sixth-round draft pick (No. 203) to the New York Jets in exchange for quarterback Zach Wilson and a seventh-round pick (No. 256), according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The compensation makes it a low-risk move for the Broncos. At worst, they got a backup quarterback by dropping from the sixth to the seventh round. At best, they got a young quarterback who still has potential to improve.

Wilson (6-2, 214 pounds) entered the league as the second overall pick out of BYU in the 2021 NFL draft. He started 33 games in New York, completing 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards 23 touchdowns against 25 interceptions. The Jets will now move forward with Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract. Before the trade, he was set to have a salary cap hit of $11.18 million in 2024. The Jets agreed to split his guaranteed camp roster bonus ($4.39 million), according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. It remains to be seen how all of the financial details break down, but Denver won’t have to pay all of the QB’s contract.

Wilson (24) will join a Broncos quarterback room that already features Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci. Denver coach Sean Payton said earlier this offseason that Stidham will get an opportunity to compete for the starting job this summer.

It remains to be seen if the Broncos will still select a rookie quarterback in the NFL draft later this week. Denver holds eight draft picks, including the 12th overall pick in the first round on Thursday evening.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire