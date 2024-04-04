Yuki Tsunoda explains personal growth ahead of 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix

There's nothing like a home race in Formula 1 and Yuki Tsunoda has the Japanese Grand Prix all to himself.

The series speeds into Suzuka this weekend, its first time in the spring, after a memorable experience for the Visa Cash App RB driver last year. Tsunoda performed well in qualifying where he made it through all three rounds for ninth place on the starting grid.

"Definitely, Japanese Grand Prix is special for me. I still remember last year, in qualifying especially, every time I go through Q1, Q2, Q3," he told USA TODAY Sports at the Visa Cash App RB livery reveal in February. "... Everyone stands up and claps their hands to me and that (feeling) you don't see in other tracks. Those kind of supports I feel then was massive and feels strong. That's definitely emotional as well."

He finished the race in 12th place and just missed out on points, but will have plenty more time to compete in front of his hometown fans. Prior to the start of the 2024 season, Formula 1 and the Japanese Grand Prix agreed to a five-year extension that will keep the race in Suzuka through 2029.

Tsunoda, who is in his fourth year in F1, said he's looking forward to "(sharing) those moments" with his people as "long as possible."

But Japan isn't the only place Tsunoda said he feels welcomed. When asked about the growth of the sport stateside, the 23-year-old pointed out the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, as one he feels a special connection to.

"Lots of people say, 'Hey man, good luck this week.' Asking (for) photos or they say nice things. They're really respectful as well. The fans here, I've found them really, really nice," he said, also noting he likes the food in the Lone Star State.

Tsunoda is currently 11th in the drivers' standings with six points through three races. He admitted that when he joined the grid in 2021, he was overwhelmed by all of the responsibilities in Formula 1, including talking to the media and doing activations for sponsors. That spotlight has only brightened as the sport has grown globally and his team, formerly AlphaTauri, rebranded with two of the biggest names in American money, Visa and Cash App. Tsunoda said he's learned to "enjoy the moment."

"I'm excited to be part of that big project and hopefully my experience, fourth season in this team will help to locate them in the right direction," he said. "I think especially the sponsors things, we've got a good, strong backup, the big company, so hopefully that helps also to the team to level up the car."

The team finished eighth out of 10 teams last year with 25 points. Tsunoda scored 17 of those and was the only driver on the team who raced the complete season. Nyck de Vries was cut for underperforming and his replacement, Daniel Ricciardo, broke his thumb, so Liam Lawson stepped in for five races.

RB team principal Laurent Mekies said Tsunoda has been "surprising the world of Formula 1 year after year." Tsunoda finished his rookie year with a career-best fourth place finish at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He then won Driver of the Day after briefly leading the race in 2023 and finishing eighth.

"We think he's going to continue to surprise us with his natural speed," Mekies said of the driver who is known for his passionate outbursts.

The 2024 calendar is the longest season yet with 24 races. Tsunoda said he's learned to conserve his energy to manage the pressure.

"I'm definitely improving year by year, especially 2022 to 2023 was pretty big," Tsunoda said. "So hopefully I will maintain that progress and also get a lot using the experience from previous years how I can improve ... and especially the mindset is getting just stronger and stronger."

