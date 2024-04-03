2024 Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch, schedule, and odds for Formula One racing

A surprising Formula One Australian Grand Prix saw three-time defending champion Max Verstappen retire from the race with a rare mechanical problem. For just the second time in the last year and a half, someone other than Verstappen won a race as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. took the win.

After a week off, the grid heads to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix. The Suzuka Circuit is one of the older races on the calendar and first appeared on the F1 calendar in 1987. It's the only figure-eight type of course in F1 and features fast corners, slow hairpins, and a section of esses. It's one of the more popular races with drivers and has a history of enthusiastic fans.

Because of the time difference between the U.S. and Japan, the schedule is a bit unusual for American viewers. Here's what you need to know:

Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch and schedule

When: April 4-7, 2024

Where: Suzuka Circuit, Mia Prefecture, Japan

Cable: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, F1TV, Watch on Fubo

Schedule:

Free practice 1 : 10:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4

Free practice 2 : 2:00 a.m. ET, Friday, April 5

Free practice 3 : 10:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5

Qualifying : 2:00 a.m. ET, Saturday, April 6

Grand Prix race: 12:55 a.m. ET, Sunday, April 7

Japanese Grand Prix odds for victory

Odds via BetMGM:

Max Verstappen (-400)

Charles Leclerc (+800)

Carlos Sainz Jr. (+800)

Sergio Perez (+1200)

Lando Norris (+1400)

Oscar Piastri (+2800)

George Russell (+4000)

Lewis Hamilton (+5000)

Fernando Alonso (+6600)

Lance Stroll (+20000)

Yuki Tsunoda (+50000)

Nico Hulkenberg (+100000)

Kevin Magnussen (+100000)

Daniel Ricciardo (+100000)

Alexander Albon (+100000)

Valtteri Bottas (+100000)

Esteban Ocon (+150000)

Pierre Gasly (+150000)

Guanyu Zhou (+150000)

Logan Sargeant (+200000)

