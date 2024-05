May 7—The Southland baseball team used just three hits to beat GMLOK 5-2 in Adams Tuesday.

Jonas Wiste had a homer and four RBIs for the Rebels (11-1 overall) and Tyson Stevens struck out 11.

Southland pitching: Tyson Stevens (W) 7 IP, 5 H, 2 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 11 K

Southland hitting: Stevens, 1-for-1, 2 R, 2 BBs; Travis Kirtz, 0-for-2, R, BB; Austin Swenson, 1-for-3, R; Jonas Wiste, 1-for-3, HR, 4 RBIs, R