Wisconsin transfer portal DL target predicted to commit to Big Ten rival

Wisconsin top transfer portal target defensive lineman C.J. West received a 247Sports crystal ball prediction to choose the Indiana Hoosiers on Tuesday.

The Badgers have been in strong pursuit of the former Kent State transfer. They offered him after he entered the transfer portal on April 17, then were the first program to host him on an official visit.

West has since visited Indiana, Michigan, LSU and Rutgers. 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz notes that he is the 10th-best uncommitted player in the transfer portal — playing a position in defensive line that every program is in search of.

The former three-year starter at Kent State and 2023 All-MAC selection has 110 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks under his belt. He’ll have one year of eligibility remaining at whichever transfer destination he chooses.

Current sentiment is that program will be Indiana, which is in a rebuild under new head coach Curt Cignetti. The Hoosiers have the No. 33 transfer class in the nation with a whopping 28 players committed.

Wisconsin is still in the running for top transfer defensive lineman Jay’Viar Suggs. That could be a reason the program hasn’t been mentioned for West since he visited. Either way, Luke Fickell’s program is in search of help at defensive line as it enters a pivotal 2024 season.

