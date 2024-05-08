Wisconsin Badgers make the top six schools for a top transfer portal defensive lineman

Wisconsin transfer target Jay’Viar Suggs released his top six schools via social media on Tuesday night.

Wisconsin is among the Michigan native’s final list, along with Michigan, Kentucky, Florida State, Arkansas and USC.

UW offered him on April 26 and recently had him on campus for an official visit.

The veteran defensive lineman entered the portal last month after totaling 14.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks over the last two seasons as a starter for Grand Valley State. He has two years of eligibility remaining and is currently ranked by On3 as a three-star transfer.

He is likely undervalued by recruiting services due to playing at a D-II school. But the level of interest signals an impact player, or one that plays a position where every team in the nation needs help.

Wisconsin outside linebackers coach Matt Mitchell and cornerback Nyzier Fourqurean both came from Grand Valley State, establishing a relationship that could help the Badgers earn a commitment.

For more on Wisconsin’s transfer portal activity this spring, check out our 2024 spring transfer portal window tracker.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire