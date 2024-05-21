Wisconsin gives scholarship to former walk-on wide receiver

Wisconsin football announced on Tuesday that it extended a scholarship to walk-on wide receiver Haakon Anderson.

Anderson originally joined the program as a walk-on in its class of 2020. After redshirting as a freshman in 2020, he’s appeared in 33 games over the last three seasons for the Badgers — primarily on special teams.

His career numbers include four special teams tackles, two kickoff returns, 27 return yards and one reception for eight receiving yards.

The veteran wide receiver figures to again contribute on special teams for the 2024 Badgers. He is unlikely to crack Phil Longo’s talented starting wide receiver rotation of Will Pauling, Bryson Green and C.J. Williams, nor the backup group of Joseph Griffin Jr., Quincy Burroughs, Tyrell Henry, Vinny Anthony and Trech Kekahuna.

The modern age of college football has eliminated many of the sport’s time-honored traditions. The awarding of a scholarship to a former walk-on player thankfully still occurs:

The awarding of the scholarship to Anderson brings the Badgers to 85 scholarships and likely brings them out of the running to land a transfer defensive lineman.

