Wisconsin basketball top transfer target commits to LSU

Wisconsin basketball transfer target Noah Boyde committed to LSU on Thursday.

The JUCO transfer center chose the Tigers over the Badgers and Oregon Ducks. The three schools were Boyde’s finalists and were the only to host him on official visits.

Boyde is a three-star transfer on 247Sports and is ranked as the No. 4 overall JUCO transfer.

The 7’0″ center had initially signed on to transfer to Baylor in November of 2023. He was granted his release on April 26, then quickly became one of the heavier-pursued centers in the portal.

Boyde played in 31 games for McCook Community College in McCook, Nebraska in 2023-24 and averaged 10.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.48 blocks on 56.7% shooting. He joins the LSU Tigers with three years of college eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin has done impressive work in the transfer portal this offseason, landing guard John Tonje, point guard Camren Hunter and power forward Xavier Amos. Greg Gard successfully bolstered the roster with the three transfers after losing stars A.J. Storr and Chucky Hepburn after the 2023-24 season concluded. All three project to play significant roles for the team in 2024-25.

But Gard and his staff are still in search of front court depth as they prepare for another gauntlet of a Big Ten season. Steven Crowl and Nolan Winter return as the team’s primary centers, with only Xavier Amos and Carter Gilmore back as experienced power forwards. More talent in the room is necessary with opposing Big Ten teams boasting some of the best big men in the sport.

That search will have to continue.

