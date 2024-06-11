U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head

The U.S. Open has released its tee times for the first two rounds at Pinehurst No. 2. With 156 players in the field, the first two rounds will include three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.

Notable groupings include (Round 1 tee times):

7:29 AM: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1:14 PM: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

The Scheffler/Schauffele/McIlroy grouping is a matchup of the three favorites, respectively. Scheffler is at +333 to win, Schauffele +1100 and McIlroy +1200.

For Tiger Woods, the morning/afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2 will seemingly provide a rest reprieve for his reconstructed body.

Round 1 tee times:

(Note: All times ET)

6:45 AM

Hole 1: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

Hole 10: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

6:56 AM

Hole 1: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

Hole 10: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

7:07 AM

Hole 1: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

Hole 10: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

7:18 AM

Hole 1: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

Hole 10: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

7:29 AM

Hole 1: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

Hole 10: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

7:40 AM

Hole 1: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

Hole 10: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

7:51 AM

Hole 1: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

Hole 10: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

8:02 AM

Hole 1: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

Hole 10: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

8:13 AM

Hole 1: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

Hole 10: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

8:24 AM

Hole 1: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

Hole 10: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

8:35 AM

Hole 1: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

Hole 10: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

8:46 AM

Hole 1: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

Hole 10: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

8:57 AM

Hole 1: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)

Hole 10: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

12:30 PM

Hole 1: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

Hole 10: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

12:41 PM

Hole 1: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

Hole 10: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

12:52 PM

Hole 1: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Hole 10: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

1:03 PM

Hole 1: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

Hole 10: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

1:14 PM

Hole 1: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

Hole 10: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

1:25 PM

Hole 1: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

Hole 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

1:36 PM

Hole 1: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

Hole 10: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

1:47 PM

Hole 1: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

Hole 10: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

1:58 PM

Hole 1: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

Hole 10: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

2:09 PM

Hole 1: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

Hole 10: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

2:20 PM

Hole 1: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

Hole 10: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

2:31 PM

Hole 1: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

Hole 10: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

2:42 PM

Hole 1: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

Hole 10: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

Round 2 tee times:

(Note: All times ET)

6:45 AM

Hole 1: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)

Hole 10: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)

6:56 AM

Hole 1: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson

Hole 10: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra

7:07 AM

Hole 1: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk

Hole 10: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:18 AM

Hole 1: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes

Hole 10: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim

7:29 AM

Hole 1: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge

Hole 10: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler

7:40 AM

Hole 1: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa

Hole 10: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark

7:51 AM

Hole 1: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston

Hole 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth

8:02 AM

Hole 1: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young

Hole 10: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer

8:13 AM

Hole 1: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott

Hole 10: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen

8:24 AM

Hole 1: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)

Hole 10: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren

8:35 AM

Hole 1: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)

Hole 10: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)

8:46 AM

Hole 1: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu

Hole 10: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan

8:57 AM

Hole 1: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black

Hole 10: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin

12:30 PM

Hole 1: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero

Hole 10: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister

12:41 PM

Hole 1: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power

Hole 10: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)

12:52 PM

Hole 1: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing

Hole 10: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis

1:03 PM

Hole 1: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith

Hole 10: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo

1:14 PM

Hole 1: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods

Hole 10: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia

1:25 PM

Hole 1: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley

Hole 10: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka

1:36 PM

Hole 1: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson

Hole 10: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson

1:47 PM

Hole 1: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson

Hole 10: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard

1:58 PM

Hole 1: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig

Hole 10: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im

2:09 PM

Hole 1: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari

Hole 10: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)

2:20 PM

Hole 1: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis

Hole 10: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner

2:31 PM

Hole 1: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair

Hole 10: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman

2:42 PM

Hole 1: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)

Hole 10: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)