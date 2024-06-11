U.S. Open tee times: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele will go head-to-head-to-head
The U.S. Open has released its tee times for the first two rounds at Pinehurst No. 2. With 156 players in the field, the first two rounds will include three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.
Notable groupings include (Round 1 tee times):
The Scheffler/Schauffele/McIlroy grouping is a matchup of the three favorites, respectively. Scheffler is at +333 to win, Schauffele +1100 and McIlroy +1200.
For Tiger Woods, the morning/afternoon tee times in Rounds 1 and 2 will seemingly provide a rest reprieve for his reconstructed body.
Round 1 tee times:
(Note: All times ET)
6:45 AM
Hole 1: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
Hole 10: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
6:56 AM
Hole 1: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
Hole 10: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
7:07 AM
Hole 1: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
Hole 10: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
7:18 AM
Hole 1: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
Hole 10: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
7:29 AM
Hole 1: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
Hole 10: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
7:40 AM
Hole 1: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
Hole 10: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
7:51 AM
Hole 1: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
Hole 10: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson
8:02 AM
Hole 1: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard
Hole 10: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
8:13 AM
Hole 1: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
Hole 10: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
8:24 AM
Hole 1: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
Hole 10: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
8:35 AM
Hole 1: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
Hole 10: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
8:46 AM
Hole 1: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
Hole 10: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
8:57 AM
Hole 1: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)
Hole 10: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
12:30 PM
Hole 1: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
Hole 10: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
12:41 PM
Hole 1: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
Hole 10: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
12:52 PM
Hole 1: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Hole 10: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
1:03 PM
Hole 1: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
Hole 10: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
1:14 PM
Hole 1: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
Hole 10: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
1:25 PM
Hole 1: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
Hole 10: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
1:36 PM
Hole 1: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
Hole 10: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
1:47 PM
Hole 1: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
Hole 10: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
1:58 PM
Hole 1: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
Hole 10: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
2:09 PM
Hole 1: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
Hole 10: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
2:20 PM
Hole 1: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
Hole 10: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
2:31 PM
Hole 1: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
Hole 10: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
2:42 PM
Hole 1: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
Hole 10: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
Round 2 tee times:
(Note: All times ET)
6:45 AM
Hole 1: Greyson Sigg, Grant Forrest, Wells Williams (a)
Hole 10: Jason Scrivener, Brandon Robinson Thompson, Brendan Valdes (a)
6:56 AM
Hole 1: Chesson Hadley, Mark Hubbard, Adam Svensson
Hole 10: Santiago De la Fuente (a), Sam Bairstow, Eugenio Chacarra
7:07 AM
Hole 1: Beau Hossler, Victor Perez, Adam Schenk
Hole 10: Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:18 AM
Hole 1: Robert MacIntyre, Nick Taylor, Mackenzie Hughes
Hole 10: Jason Day, Harris English, Tom Kim
7:29 AM
Hole 1: Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood, Tom Hoge
Hole 10: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler
7:40 AM
Hole 1: Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa
Hole 10: Brian Harman, Nick Dunlap, Wyndham Clark
7:51 AM
Hole 1: Sepp Straka, Peter Malnati, J.T. Poston
Hole 10: Hideki Matsuyama, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth
8:02 AM
Hole 1: Gordon Sargent (a), Jake Knapp, Cameron Young
Hole 10: Shane Lowry, Keegan Bradley, Martin Kaymer
8:13 AM
Hole 1: Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott
Hole 10: Akshay Bhatia, Eric Cole, Erik van Rooyen
8:24 AM
Hole 1: Ben Kohles, Denny McCarthy, Benjamin James (a)
Hole 10: Brendon Todd, Taylor Pendrith, Alex Noren
8:35 AM
Hole 1: Frankie Capan III, Andrew Svoboda, Luke Clanton (a)
Hole 10: Thomas Detry, Brian Campbell, Jackson Buchanan (a)
8:46 AM
Hole 1: Harry Higgs, Hiroshi Tai (a), Brandon Wu
Hole 10: Taisei Shimuzu, Gunnar Broin (a), Maxwell Moldovan
8:57 AM
Hole 1: Joey Vrzich, Chris Naegel, Otto Black
Hole 10: Sung Kang, Riki Kawamoto, John Chin
12:30 PM
Hole 1: Rico Hoey, Tom McKibbin, Matteo Manassero
Hole 10: Michael McGowan, Carter Jenkins, Logan McAllister
12:41 PM
Hole 1: Dean Burmester, Rikuya Hoshino, Seamus Power
Hole 10: Frederik Kjettrup, Chris Petefish, Parker Bell (a)
12:52 PM
Hole 1: S.H. Kim, Justin Lower, Tim Widing
Hole 10: Omar Morales (a), Max Greyserman, Casey Jarvis
1:03 PM
Hole 1: Lucas Glover, Sam Burns, Cameron Smith
Hole 10: Corey Conners, Stephan Jaeger, Emiliano Grillo
1:14 PM
Hole 1: Will Zalatoris, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tiger Woods
Hole 10: Ryo Ishikawa, Francesco Molinari, Sergio Garcia
1:25 PM
Hole 1: Patrick Cantlay, Matt Kuchar, Russell Henley
Hole 10: Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka
1:36 PM
Hole 1: Tony Finau, Ludvig Åberg, Dustin Johnson
Hole 10: Rickie Fowler, Adam Hadwin, Phil Mickelson
1:47 PM
Hole 1: Justin Rose, Gary Woodland, Webb Simpson
Hole 10: Min Woo Lee, Sahith Theegala, Nicolai Højgaard
1:58 PM
Hole 1: Daniel Berger, Ryan Fox, David Puig
Hole 10: Si Woo Kim, Matthieu Pavon, Sungjae Im
2:09 PM
Hole 1: Byeong Hun An, Sam Bennett, Edoardo Molinari
Hole 10: Nico Echavarria, Robert Rock, Neal Shipley (a)
2:20 PM
Hole 1: Austin Eckroat, Adrian Meronk, Cam Davis
Hole 10: Takumi Kanaya, Stewart Hagestad (a), Mac Meissner
2:31 PM
Hole 1: Aaron Rai, Davis Thompson, Zac Blair
Hole 10: Isaiah Salinda, Bryan Kim (a), Jim Herman
2:42 PM
Hole 1: Willie Mack III, Richard Mansell, Ashton McCulloch (a)
Hole 10: Carson Schaake, Charlie Reiter, Colin Prater (a)