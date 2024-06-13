JJ Redick will reportedly interview for Lakers head coaching job this weekend

JJ Redick will reportedly formally interview for the Los Angeles Lakers head coaching job this weekend, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Redick, a former NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster, could take the lead in the Lakers coaching sweepstakes with a good interview, according to Wojnarowski. The "Mind the Game" podcast, which is hosted by Redick and Lakers star LeBron James, did not have an episode this week with so much going on and Redick calling the NBA Finals for ABC.

After having been part of the Lakers' candidate list and having already spoken with Lakers VP and GM Rob Pelinka at the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago in May, Redick could get an inside track to the job following the news that University of Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley turned down a 6-year, $70 million offer to stay with the Huskies.

JJ Redick will reportedly meet with GM Rob Pelinka and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss this weekend about the team's head coaching job. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

oNew Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego's name has also been attached t the Lakers job, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly pursuing him as well.

What Pelinka is reportedly looking for is a teacher who will help develop the Lakers' younger players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, while also maximizing the talents of James and Anthony Davis.