U.S. Open Round 2 live updates, leaderboard: Cantlay, Åberg jump ahead late as McIlroy, DeChambeau hold on

Scottie Scheffler is looking at his first missed cut in 672 days

3

It's a story as old as a fourth grader, one golf fans know well: Rory McIlroy and The Search for the Elusive Fifth Major. It's in its 10th printing, dating back to 2015 when, after winning the 2014 Open Championship and PGA Championship, McIlroy took aim at the career Grand Slam and a fifth major victory at Augusta.

Nearly a full decade later, he's still in search of both. That, of course, was the narrative again today as he started the second round of the U.S. Open with a share of the lead. McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay each posted a 5-under 65 on Thursday to take a one-shot lead over the field.

McIlroy, like plenty of others in the early wave on Friday, just hung in there. He finished with a 2-over 72, thanks to a bogey at the last, which kept him within two shots of the lead as he hit the clubhouse.

Though McIlroy stumbled a bit, Thomas Detry was locked in. He matched Cantlay at 5-under quickly after making the turn thanks to a huge putting day, and then he briefly took the solo lead on his back nine. Bryson DeChambeau remained in the mix after a rollercoaster start, too. He stuck his approach at the 18th right next to the cup for a final birdie, which moved him to 4-under for the week.

With the afternoon underway, Ludvig Åberg and Matthieu Pavon have entered into the mix. Åberg matched Cantlay in the lead at 6-under on their front nine, too. And, of course, who will make/miss the cut is part of the conversation. Scottie Scheffler, who has been nothing short of dominant all season, is looking at his first missed cut in 672 days. Tiger Woods is right on the bubble.

Oh, and Sepp Straka pulled off the first hole-in-one of the week at Pinehurst on Friday morning.

We have all the action covered right here.

    Brooks' brutal triple

    Brooks' third hole was, well, awful. After dropping his third shot into the bunker around the green, Koepka missed two very makeable putts and had to settle with a triple bogey. He's at 4-over now.

    Another Tiger bogey

    Tiger just barely missed a par putt at the 12th, so he'll drop to 6-over now on the week. That's pushed him just outside the cutline with six holes left.

    Kuuuuuuuch!

    This birdie was huge for Matt Kuchar. He's now inside the cutline after a perfect chip from the bunker.

  • Ryan Young

    Cantlay back in the lead

    It took him a few holes after that double, but Patrick Cantlay finally got his birdie. He's at even now for the day, and back in a share of the lead with Ludvig Åberg at 5-under.

    Leaderboard Update

    With most of the afternoon wave now halfway through their round, here's where things stand at Pinehurst:

    1. Åberg -5 (9)

    T2. Cantlay -4 (9)

    T2. DeChambeau -4 (F)

    T2. Pavon -4 (7)

    T2. Detry -4 (F)

    6. McIlroy -3 (F)

    T7. Matsuyama -2 (F)

    T7. Finau -2 (8)

    T7. Thompson -2 (4)

    Brooks hanging at E

    Well, that's one way to make the turn. Brooks Koepka is back to even par.

    Åberg takes solo lead after Cantlay's double

    It could've been worse. Patrick Cantlay just doubled on the 8th after running into trouble around the green. That's pushed Ludvig Åberg into the solo lead by two shots now — though he missed the fairway on No. 8 behind Cantlay. His lead may not last very long.

  • Second-best shot of the day

    The shot of the day goes to Sepp Straka, who had a hole-in-one earlier today. Second-best ... let's give it to Sahith Theegala, who produced this gem for birdie:

  • Cutline update

    Currently the cutline sits at +3, where 61 players sit. With the cut being set at top 60 and ties, if two players slip a stroke, that brings it to +4, which would be huge for guys like Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley and, maybe, Tiger Woods.

  • Ludvig Aberg takes the outright lead ... for a few seconds

    It's another birdie for the 24-year-old Swede. He drained a 10-footer for birdie at the par 5 fifth to take the lead ... that lasted all of a minute.

    Because ahead at No. 6, Patrick Cantlay drained a 21-footer at the par 3 to get himself to 6-under.

  • We have a three-way tie for the lead

    Frenchman Matthieu Pavon has worked his way to the top of the leaderboard, in a tie with Patrick Cantlay and Ludvig Aberg, via two birdies on his first two holes. Heck of a start for the 31-year-old.

    Prior to this season, he'd never made a cut at a major in four previous starts. He finished T12 at the Masters in April, missed the cut at the PGA in May and now T1 at the U.S. Open

  • And ... Tiger gives it back

    It's a bogey for Tiger at No. 5, which is rough considering it's one of only two par 5s on the course. At +4, he's one shot back of the current cutline.

  • Tiger Woods gains a stroke

    It's a birdie for Tiger Woods at No. 4, getting him to 3-over for the tournament. That's huge if Big Cat is going to stick around for the weekend.

  • Ludvig Aberg jumps to the top

    A birdie at No. 2 has Ludvig Aberg in a tie atop the leaderboard with Patrick Cantlay. As mentioned yesterday, if you don't know Aberg, get to know him because he's going to be a fixture in these things.

  • This quote from Rory McIlroy sums up Pinehurst No. 2

    When asked how the course challenges players, Rory McIlroy had this to say:

    "It requires a lot more thought. Even though I hit a great drive on the eighth hole, I had 151 adjust to the hole. I'm trying to land it 146. I can't land it 144 because it's not going to get up there. I can't land it 148 because it's going to go over the back of the green."

    Detry falls back

    Well, Thomas Detry's solo lead was short-lived. He just bogeyed the par-3 6th, which dropped him back to 5-under the week. Patrick Cantlay, who just teed off, is the co-leader once again.

    Scottie Scheffler sweating in the clubhouse

    Friday was a rough one for the world's top-ranked golfer. He's now at risk of missing the cut for the first time in what feels like forever.

    More from Jay Busbee on the ground at Pinehurst:

    Scottie Scheffler reacts after missing a putt on the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament Friday, June 14, 2024, in Pinehurst, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Click the photo to read more about Scottie Scheffler's rough outing on Friday at Pinehurst. (AP/Matt York)
    Tiger Woods is off

    Tiger Woods is off and running at Pinehurst. He's starting right around the projected cut line after his 4-over 74 on Thursday.

    Who is Thomas Detry?

    A great explainer on the new solo leader at Pinehurst.

    Leaderboard Update

    The morning wave is wrapping up, so here's a look at the leaderboard at Pinehurst:

    1. Detry -6 (14*)

    2. Cantlay -5

    T3. DeChambeau -4 (F)

    T3. Åberg -4

    T5. McIlroy -3 (F)

    T5. Pavon -3

    T7. Matsuyama -2 (16*)

    T7. Pendrith -2 (14*)

    T7. Finau -2

    Bryson is in a great spot

    He's two shots off the lead now after his second round, but history is on Bryson DeChambeau's side.

    Thomas Detry takes the lead

    He left an eagle putt short, but that set up a very easy birdie look for Thomas Detry at the par-5 5th. He's now the solo leader at the U.S. Open.

    Bryson finishes strong

    That was a huge finish for Bryson DeChambeau. He birdied the 18th to finish his 1-under 69, which pushed him into second as he enters the clubhouse.

    The afternoon wave is about to tee off, but DeChambeau is just a shot back.

    Scottie Scheffler likely to miss the cut

    Scottie Scheffler just finished with a 4-over 74, which drops him to 5-over on the week. It was his third straight round over par, which is something that hasn't happened since 2020.

    If he can't sneak into the weekend with some help from the afternoon wave, he'll miss his first cut in 672 days.

    Rory McIlroy drops 2 back

    Rory just pushed a par putt at the 9th, so he'll finish with a 2-over 72 today. Not great, considering what he posted yesterday, but he's still within two shots of the lead entering the clubhouse.

    Sam Bairstow's wild recovery

    Sam Bairstow fired a 14-over 84 to kick off the U.S. Open on Thursday.

    Today, he jumped up 17 shots with his 3-under 67. That matches the largest improvement from Round 1 to Round 2 at the major in the last 40 years.

    Projected cut line

    It's looking like we'll see a 4-over cut line today at Pinehurst.

    Here comes Detry

    That's nine one-putts today for Thomas Detry. He's now matched Patrick Cantlay in the lead at 5-under after an incredible stretch of putting.

    Bryson DeChambeau's 3D-printed clubs

    Not only does he use 3D-printed clubs, but he's named every one of them, too.

    Click the photo to read more about what's in Bryson DeChambeau's bag this week at Pinehurst.

    PINEHURST, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 13: Bryson DeChambeau of The United States plays his tee shot on the seventh hole during the first round of the 2024 U.S. Open on The No.2 Course at The Pinehurst Resort on June 13, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
    Click the photo to read more about Bryson DeChambeau's 3D-printed clubs. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
    Scheffler birdie-free?

    Not only is he trying to make the weekend, but Scottie Scheffler is still looking for his first birdie today at Pinehurst.

    Scottie Scheffler doubles, drops to 5-over

    I know Busbee's joking here. I know that. But at this point ...

    Scottie Scheffler just doubled the par-5 5th, and now sits at 5-over. He hasn't missed the cut anywhere since 2022.

    Viktor Hovland's cut push

    It's going to take a bit more, but Viktor Hovland is giving himself a chance to make it into the weekend. He's 5-over now, just outside the projected cutline at 3-over.

    Remember, the top 60 and ties make the cut.

    Bryson's back in it

    After a rollercoaster start, Bryson DeChambeau seems back on track. He's now sank back-to-back birdie putts to get to 4-under, which has him tied up with Rory McIlroy once again.

    Tyrrell Hatton's awful luck

    Tyrrell Hatton couldn't have landed this approach much closer to the cup. And, well ...

    Xander is locked in

    Xander Schauffele is still two shots off the lead with five holes to go, but he's come out firing this morning at Pinehurst.

  • What's happened so far ...

    As most of the early wave makes there turn, here's where we're at:

    - Xander Schauffele has bounced back from two bogeys to open his round to get himself near the top of the leaderboard thanks to five birdies. He's got the round of the day so far.

    - Rory McIlroy is hanging tough. After dropping a couple of strokes, he's got it to 4-under, just one back.

    - Scottie Scheffler still seems out of sorts. He's at 2-over for his round and 3-over for the tournament.

    - Overall, the course is playing slightly easier in Round 2 than Round 1. The big question: How will it be playing when the afternoon wave, that includes leader Patrick Cantlay, hits the course?

    - Current cutline (top 60 and ties) would be +3, which means Tiger Woods (+4), Adam Scott (+4), Dustin Johnson (+4) and others have some work to do. It also means Scottie Scheffler (+3) can't afford to lose anymore strokes.

  • Here comes Xander

    The PGA champ got off to a slow start, firing an even-par 70 yesterday, then bogeyed his first two holes Friday. Since that second bogey, however, he's carded five — Five! — birdies to move to 3-under, just two shots back of the lead.

  • Golf gods make amends with Sepp

    Remember when Sepp Straka nailed the pin, then ended up with a triple bogey a couple hours ago? Well, Straka got redemption:

  • Welcome to the conversation Thomas Detry

    While everyone is scrambling to save par around Pinehurst No. 2, Germany's Thomas Detry is putting together the round of the day so far — 3-under through four holes. Wow.

    After a Round 1 69, Detry has moved to 4-under for the tournament and into a tie for second place, just a stroke back of Patrick Cantlay, who tees off later this afternoon.

  • Routine par for McIlroy?

    Rory McIlroy had a 39-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th ... and promptly rolled it right off the green. So how did he respond? Well ...

  • Birdie for Bryson

    Bryson DeChambeau has had birdie opportunities early in his round, but hadn't been able to capitalize until he drained a 25-footer at No. 6. That's almost like stealing one.

    DeChambeau has it back to 3-under. He'll probably be happy to stay there the rest of the day.

  • Scottie Scheffler's tournament so far in one clip

    The World No. 1 had this to save par at the 15th. And ...

    Scheffler is now at +2 for the tourna

  • McIlroy gives another back

    That's two bogeys now for McIlroy in his first six holes after a four at the par-3 15th.

    The course is playing difficult, but not impossible — there are more than a dozen under-par rounds. And McIlroy has hit every fairway. The crucial thing for every player: the approach. Hit a good one and you're OK. Miss it and you're in trouble.

  • Golf can be a cruel game

    So Sepp Straka threw an absolute dart into the third green, hits the flagstick and ... ends up with a triple.

  • McIlroy, DeChambeau give one back

    Patrick Cantlay, maybe still sitting on a couch at his rental, has retaken the lead after a bogey at No. 11 (his second hole) by Rory McIlroy.

    On the flipside of the course, Bryson DeChambeau bogey No. 2 to slip to 2-under.

    Pinehurst No. 2 is playing extremely difficult in the early going. The leaders may have been at 5-under after Round 1. Won't be a surprise if the leading score is worse than that come Friday night.

  • Featured group misses opportunity

    There are only two par 5s at Pinehurst No. 2. No. 10 happens to be one of them. That's where Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Scottie Scheffler started their round and none were able to take advantage. McIlroy and Scheffler parred the hole, Schauffele made bogey.

  • Round 1 thoughts

    As players trickle onto the course, here are a few thoughts after yesterday's Round 1:

    - Rory McIlroy played well in Round 1 of a major. Big deal for him and his quest to win Major No. 5.

    - Bryson DeChambeau (-3) continues to be the LIV Golf flag holder.

    - Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with his even-par round (understandably). He also isn't a fan of media.

    - No one pays much attention to Phil Mickelson anymore. Did you know he was +9?

    - Ludvig Aberg (-4) is now in the conversation of best player not to have won a major ... and this is only his third major. Co-leader Patrick Cantlay is also a part of that discussion.

    - Tiger Woods (+4) has some work to do to make the cut.

  • Will Pinehurst (and the USGA) bite back?

    Round 2 is underway and already there's this ...

    The USGA does not like anyone going low at this tournament, and a pair of 5-unders yesterday may have gotten their attention when setting up the course last night. Or it could just be the turtleback greens.

    Whichever, it should be noted that when asked yesterday what the winning score will be, Brooks Koepka put the number at 4-under. You can do the math on that one.