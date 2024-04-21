Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame inducts 2024 class

Matt Kenseth, Steve Stricker and Prince Fielder inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame inducted three members – Prince Fielder, Matt Kenseth and Steve Stricker – on Saturday, April 20 during its 74th Anniversary Induction Ceremony.

Donald Driver, former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion and Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame board president, hosted the ceremony at downtown Milwaukee's Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 1951, the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame celebrates the state's athletic icons. It was established before the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1963) or the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (1959).

Prince Fielder

Drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2002, Fielder spent the first seven years of his career in Milwaukee. He holds the Brewers’ team record for home runs and runs batted in in a season. He became the first Brewers player to win the Home Run Derby in 2009. Fielder ended his career as a six-time All-Star with 319 home runs.

Matt Kenseth

Born in Cambridge, Wisconsin, Kenseth is a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and named to NASCAR’s 75 Greatest Drivers list. After winning out on short tracks in Wisconsin, Kenseth moved up to the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in 2000. That year, he won the series’ Rookie of the Year honors. He won the final Winston Cup Championship in 2003. Following his Winston Cup win, The International Race of Champions invited Kenseth to race in their 2004 season, where he won the season championship. He won the Daytona 500 in both 2009 and 2012.

Steve Stricker

Born in Edgerton, Wisconsin, Stricker was the U.S. 2021 Ryder Cup captain, winning at the historic Whistling Straights. In 1994, he joined the PGA Tour – marking two early victories in 1996 and finishing fourth on the PGA Tour money list. Throughout his successful career, he has amassed 12 total PGA Tour wins. Known for his versatility on the course, Stricker has been a fixture in the upper echelons of the Official World Golf Ranking. In 2006, he was voted the tour’s Comeback Player of the Year. In 2007, he was named Comeback Player of the Year once again after finishing runner-up to Tiger Woods at the FedEx Cup Playoffs. After continued success in 2023 with multiple victories in the PGA Champions Tour, Stricker was given the Byron Nelson Award.