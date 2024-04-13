Why TSU football coach Eddie George wants dieting son Eriq to regain 15 pounds

Tennessee State football coach Eddie George said Saturday after the Tigers' Blue and White spring game, he is pleased with the 15 pounds of "baby fat" his son and starting defensive end Eriq George recently lost.

Eddie George will be even happier when Eriq puts 15 pounds back on. Fifteen pounds of muscle that is.

The 6-foot-2 Eriq, a former Montgomery Bell Academy standout who went from 280 pounds to 265 pounds after giving up fast food and junk food for Lent, helped the Tigers' defense give the offense fits for much of the game at Hale Stadium.

Tennessee State starting defensive end Eriq George, the son of coach Eddie George, is playing at a lean 265 pounds after playing last season at 280 pounds.

But Eriq understands he could be even more impactful with more muscle. Especially since he is being asked to play more inside technique as he heads into his sophomore season.

"It was hard getting that weight off. I went on a diet of high proteins, ground beef, broccoli, stuff like that, and a lot of water," Eriq said. "It felt good to get it off. But like (Eddie) said, I've got to put it back on now in muscle. That's what I need because I'll need more strength to play inside, which is different from outside. You've got to hold your gaps and stay low because now I'm going to be going up against 300-pounders."

Eriq was an FCS Freshman All-American and the Big South/Ohio Valley Conference co-defensive freshman of the year last fall even if he wasn't in his best shape.

"He got that baby weight off, which I liked, and he's worked really well with (defensive line coach) Clyde (Simmons)," Eddie George said. "I can't get him out of the weight room. He's been really focused on his diet, with his eating and his recovery. I feel like he can probably play at a good 280 (pounds)."

Eddie said the idea weight will help Eriq meet his goals for his sophomore season.

"I feel like he can be more explosive, play faster this year," Eddie said. "That was his main goal; to be more explosive with his hands, more violent with his hands. When we need him to slide down and play in that three-technique he can probably do that, too."

Other things that stood out in the spring game:

Draylen Ellis has locked up TSU's starting quarterback position

After missing last year's spring practice because of academic issues, Draylen Ellis, a 2022 transfer from Austin Peay, ended up sharing snaps through the 2023 season with senior Deveon Bryant.

Two former FBS quarterbacks − Tevin Carter from Memphis and George Hamsley from LSU − transferred to TSU and went through spring trying to unseat Ellis. They were unsuccessful.

Ellis solidified his position as the starter in the spring and took most of the snaps with first team Saturday.

He completed eigh of 13 passes for 111 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran for a 21-yard touchdown.

"Having spring practice was extremely helpful for me," Ellis said. "I loved it after missing the last two. It helped me just to be out here around my teammates, being a better leader, being able to develop and grasp the new things we're doing with the offense."

Carter, who played in six games last season for Memphis, played with the second team. He completed 10 of 16 passes for 129 yards with no interceptions.

The next quarterbacks to play in order were Demeatric Crenshaw, Hamsley and former Overton star Ryder Hagan.

Jordan Gant, Jalen Rouse give TSU a 1-2 running back punch

Running backs Jordan Gant, left, and Jalen Rouse will share time in Tennessee State's backfield this season.

Running backs Jordan Gant and Jalen Rouse shared time at running back on the first team.

Gant, a rising junior, rushed for 27 yards on six carries and had two catches for eight yards. Rouse, a rising senior, had 12 yards on three carries and a 29-yard catch to the 7-yard line.

"The way I see it is it's a one-and-one punch, not a one-two punch," said Gant, who led the Tigers with 553 yards on 144 carries with 10 touchdowns in 2023. "I don't feel like there is a one or a two with me and Rouse. I feel like we both can go in at anytime against any defense and get the job done."

Rouse said he was fully healthy after being hampered by a series of injuries that forced him to miss three games last season. He finished as the Tigers' second-leading rusher with 366 yards on 90 carries and scored two touchdowns.

"I feel like I bring explosiveness on the outside and Gant is a do-it-all back," Rouse said. "He can hit you inside, go outside, whatever is needed. I like it. We're a good combo."

